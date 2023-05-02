First Friday returns to downtown Williamsport this Friday, May 5, bringing the local arts, music, and food scene to life. Experience vendors, restaurants, galleries, music performances, and other fun activities from 5-9 p.m.

Food

Get a "Taste of Williamsport" by trying small bites from nineteen participating downtown restaurants. The restaurants will be offering small bites from 5-9 p.m. Friday.

Arts

Lycoming Arts will feature artist Lorena Beniquez, writer and photographer. The Lycoming Arts gallery will present "Metalphor," an exhibit of Beniquez's original work. An artist's reception will take place from 5-7:00 p.m. Lorena Beniquez's work has taken her around the United States and as far as Italy. With decades of experience, her video work has been seen on the Today Show and CNN while her photography has been published nationally.

Otto's Bookstore, 107 W. Fourth St., will hold a book signing at their storefront in downtown Williamsport from 6-8 p.m.

The book signing will celebrate the mother/daughter duo behind the poetry collection "In the Museum of my Daughter's Mind." The work is a collaboration between poet Marjorie Maddox and her artist daughter Anna Lee Hafer.

The Lycoming Arts gallery (46 W. Fourth Street) will also hold a reception for and exhibit of Anna Lee's paintings from 5-7 p.m.

Anna Lee Hafer, a graduate of Williamsport High School and Roberts Wesleyan University, is a working artist in the Philadelphia area. Marjorie Maddox (Hafer) is a professor of English at Commonwealth University of Lock Haven and has published 14 collections of poetry, a short story collection, and four children's books.

Music

Catch the sounds of the Gabe Stillman Band along Fourth Street as the band performs the first show of the summer First Friday season from 6-8 p.m.

There will also be live music in Lamar Park on Friday. Between 80-100 students from Williamsport, including, Strolling Strings, Jazz Band, Les Chanteuses, GQ (A cappella men's group) will gather for a performance.

Fun

Sponsored by UPMC, this First Friday will be a "Youth Takeover" featuring a kids carnival with a balloon arch, popcorn machine, cotton candy, games, giveaways, and more. Find the carnival in the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce Lot. The First Friday series is presented each year by Lycoming Arts. Parking will be free downtown for the evening. Find parking details here.

