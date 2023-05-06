Williamsport, Pa. — First Friday returned to Williamsport for the summer with a special "Taste of Williamsport" night downtown.

The local arts, music, and food scene came to life, with small plates offered by more than a dozen restaurants, a performance by the Gabe Stillman Band, and a book signing by poet Marjorie Maddox and her artist daughter, Anna Lee Hafer.

Writer and photographer Lorena Beniquez was featured in an exhibit at the Lycoming Arts gallery, as was Hafer.

Enjoy a gallery of the event below:

