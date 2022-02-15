Williamsport, Pa. -- 2021 was a difficult year, but there is at least one silver lining: the region saw a record number of charitable donations.

The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) raised a record $8,627,121, a total achieved in the same year FCFP reached its highest asset value at $133,717,859.

“FCFP is proud to work with philanthropists across our region who are helping nonprofits create powerful communities through passionate giving, said Jennifer D. Wilson, President & CEO. Whether a gift to Raise the Region or the creation of a new fund, thousands of donors contributed to this extraordinary accomplishment.”

The Foundation is home to more than 400 funds representing the philanthropic legacies of regional donors. In 2021, 99 different funds received gifts, 14 of them were newly established funds and accounted for 30% of the record donations.

Raise the Region, FCFP’s 30 hour online giving program which attracted more than 272 nonprofits provided 23% of the donations, leaving the remaining 47% contributed to existing funds. Over 7,890 donors helped contribute to the success.

New funds established in 2021 included: Andrew and Elizabeth Jane Spuler Fund; Arlene and Fred Stahl Scholarship Fund; Corey Richmond Memorial Scholarship Fund; Fath-Greene Animal Welfare Fund; Gretta and Barkley Ritzenthaler Fund; International Development Corporation Fund; Jean R. and Marvin H. Staiman Fund; Lycoming County United Way Incentive Fund; MacBride-Guattery Fund; Red Raider Foundation Fund; Ronald McDonald House® Danville Family Fund; Shirley Gray Rightmire Fund for the Community Arts Center; STEP Workforce Development Pathway Endowment Fund; and The Zeus Fund.

In addition to its fundraising efforts, FCFP saw a 13% increase in its assets over 2020. FCFP also awarded $4,823,717 in grants to 377 nonprofit organizations in 32 counties. It also provided $304,08 in scholarships to 91 students from 10 different counties.

The Foundation works to improve the quality of life in north central Pennsylvania through community leadership, the promotion of philanthropy, the strengthening of nonprofit impact and the perpetual stewardship of charitable assets. FCFP strives to create powerful communities through passionate giving.