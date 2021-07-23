Williamsport, Pa - Nonprofit organizations, few which serve residents of Lycoming County, should apply for the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania's 2021 fall grant cycle

This cycle focuses on items on the collective list of nonprofit' "wish lists," such as equipment, new or updated technology, capital renovations, program enhancement expenses, or the cost of a new program initiative.

Nonprofit organizations that are qualified to receive tax-exempt contributions as defined by the IRS, or operate under the fiscal sponsorship of an organization that does, may submit an application with a minimum request of $25,000 or a maximum request of $50,000. Additional limitations apply.

Complete guidelines from the Community Foundation’s website and dates are available. Submissions need completed by 11:59 p.m. on Sep. 1, 2021.

For additional information, contact the Grantmaking Office at (570) 321-1500.



