The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) recently filled the position of Development Associate after the retirement of Patty McClintock, who served in the role for more than twelve years.

In her new role, Jessica Guinter will provide administrative support to the FCFP development professionals and is responsible for the processing, management, and stewardship of charitable gifts to the Foundation.

Jason McCahan, Director of Philanthropy said, “we are pleased to welcome Jessica to the FCFP team. Her years of experience and passion for our community will be an asset and compliments the recent expansion of the development team.”

Jessica has over twelve years’ experience in administration support, most recently in the health care sector. She has a passion for serving in the community through volunteer work, including previous positions on the committee for the Ronald McDonald House (RMDH) annual Masquerade Ball and as the chair of the Taste of the Town event to benefit the RMDH of Danville.

“I am very excited and honored to be a part of the team and to utilize my knowledge and skills to support the mission of FCFP. I love all that Lycoming County and the surrounding communities have to offer. There are so many robust resources provided by the local nonprofits in our region,” said Jessica.

FCFP works to improve the quality of life in north central Pennsylvania through community leadership, the promotion of philanthropy, the strengthening of nonprofit impact and the perpetual stewardship of charitable assets.

For more information on the programs and services offered by the Foundation, or to learn more about ways to make a difference in your community, contact the Foundation office at (570) 321-1500.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.