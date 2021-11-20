Williamsport -- The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) is the ninth oldest community foundation in the country — and they're founded upon giving. FCFP will celebrate its 105th anniversary on Saturday, Nov. 20, by treating the community to a surprise: gift cards.

In November, FCFP will be randomly distributing $5,000 in gift cards throughout Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union Counties. The gift cards are intended to make someone’s day brighter.

Recipients of the gift cards are asked to put the card to good use for themselves or give it to someone else by purchasing a new winter coat or gift for a local toy drive, paying for a family’s meal, or donating to a local nonprofit. Recipients are encouraged to share what they did with their gift card on FCFP’s social media.

FCFP is located in the heart of downtown Williamsport at 201 W. Fourth Street, in the FCFP Philanthropy Center. In addition to housing the FCFP’s day to day operations, the FCFP Philanthropy Center offers nonprofits access to meeting space as well as office equipment, a mail center and file storage.

These resources are designed to provide nonprofits with a structure that will help contribute to their future success. As part of the anniversary celebration, the FCFP Philanthropy Center is adorned in bright lights and features a balloon cake and sweet treats in the windows.

The anniversary celebration is only made possible because of the legacies and modern-day philanthropists represented through FCFP. Countless donors have brought FCFP to the edge of a new century and it is their commitment to the community that makes this celebration a reality.

FCFP started with just $33 dollars in 1916 and has grown into an over $118 million foundation that touches thousands of lives annually. FCFP has distributed over $80 million dollars in grants to over 400 nonprofit organizations since its inception in 1916.