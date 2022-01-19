Williamsport -- The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) recently expanded the fundraising team to include the hiring of Vanessa Hales and Abby Gulden-Luthi.

“FCFP has always provided a personal experience in helping the region’s philanthropists with their current and long-term philanthropic planning,” says Jason McCahan, Director of Philanthropy. “With the expansion of our team, FCFP can work with more donors to guide them in their philanthropy in support of area nonprofits or by creating scholarship opportunities for deserving students.”

Hales will serve as the organization’s Assistant Director of Philanthropy. She will be responsible for the planning and execution of the fundraising and development activities including writing solicitation and campaign materials, managing social media content, stewarding donors, and collaborating with other departments to ensure an integrated approach to both cultivation and engagement efforts.

Hales has over twenty years of experience in resource development, communications, fundraising, building relationships, project management and event/volunteer management.

“Vanessa has extensive experience working in the nonprofit sector,” added McCahan. “She will have a variety of opportunities to enhance our engagement with donors and nonprofits in the region.”

As the Development Officer, Gulden-Luthi, will focus on cultivating new donors and overseeing relationships with current constituents in Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union counties.

She will assist with annual, major and planned gift solicitations. Gulden-Luthi was born and raised in Lewisburg, attended Lewisburg Area High School and Bucknell University for both undergraduate and graduate degrees. She is the co-Founder of the Lewisburg Children’s Museum and currently a member of the LCM Board of Directors. In addition to the LCM, Abby spends time volunteering for the Lewisburg PSA and The Green Dragon Foundation.

“As a lifelong resident of the Greater Susquehanna Valley, Abby will focus on engagement with donors and nonprofits in that area,” says McCahan. “Over the past few years, we have seen an increase from donors in the Greater Susquehanna Valley with a desire to establish endowed funds at FCFP. Abby’s knowledge of the area and the needs of those communities will allow FCFP to work with philanthropists wishing to enhance funding opportunities to improve the quality of life through the work of our nonprofit partners in those communities."



