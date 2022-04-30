Montoursville, Pa. -- Fire companies from around the area are training at a property on the corner of Broad and Willow Streets in Montoursville April 30 and May 1. The house is vacant.

Division Chief Eric Dreiman of the Indianapolis Fire Department and Task Force 1, a consulting firm for emergency services are holding the class to train first responders on rescue skills.

Drieman has instructed thousands of student across the country. According to the Task Force 1 website, his interests lie in truck and engine company operations, RIT, and firefighter survival.

Crews are from as far as Wellsboro to participate. In case of a true emergency during the training, fire companies have their trucks on hand in an adjacent parking lot.

The house at 821 Broad Street will be used over the next months for various trainings until it's finally burned--also a training exercise--and the property is redeveloped.

Montoursville Fire Company is asking people who have couches, beds, tables or cribs to donate, send a message on their Facebook page.

