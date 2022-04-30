Bloomsburg, Pa. — A contractor who was fired for repeatedly missing deadlines and stalling a pool project for more than a year may be rehired, pool officials say.

That was unwelcome news for some members of the pool's fundraising committee who learned last week the town has been in negotiations with the contractor behind closed doors.

“I cringe to think the town would hire a contractor we’ve already fired,” said Janine Penman, chairman of the Friends of the Bloomsburg Town Pool committee.

The pool is owned by the town, but the non-profit group has pledged to fund the renovations. It had been closed since 2017.

Bloomsburg's Town Council terminated its contract with H.P. Wertman of Premier Renovations earlier this year when it became obvious the company would miss another set of deadlines ahead of this year's anticipated opening season.

Originally, Premier said the $1 million renovation of the Norris E. Rock Memorial Pool would be completed by late May of 2021. As the opening date edged closer though, officials complained workers weren't showing up to the job site and little progress had been made on the project.

Wertman had aslo stopped responding to calls and emails, they noted.

Eventually, Wertman presented the town with an updated set of deadlines that had Premier finishing the pool by the start of the 2022 swim season. As the new deadlines came and went without the work being completed, council voted to terminate the contract and and sue to recoup its losses.

Closed-door talks

The negotiations with Wertman have been happening in executive sessions, which aren't open to the public, Friends member and Town Councilman Vince DeMelfi told the committee last week.

"He said he does want to complete the job," DeMelfi told the committee. "But fool me once, fool me twice."

If the town rehires Premier, it would need an engineer to oversee the project on a daily basis, DeMelfi noted. There are concerns, not only about the contractor not showing up, but of the quality of the work, he said.

One of the only projects the workers completed — a splash pad for the youngest swimmers — will likely have to be ripped out and redone.

"If his work was monitored on a daily basis, maybe that would be OK," DeMelfi said. "I’m still not sold on that."

The cost of overseeing the project would be on the contractor, he added.

Backlash will be "fierce"

Despite ongoing problems with Premier, the contract was signed before the cost of materials skyrocketed, DeMelfi explained. If the town wanted to put the project out to bid and hire another company, the costs are likely to increase significantly. If Premier finished the job, the renovation company would be forced to honor the original pricing in the contract, he said.

"My concern is that we’re burning a lot of time and we’re not moving forward,” Penman said. “So right now, we are stuck in a pretty big rut.”

Even if they put the project out to bid, there's no guarantee they'd get the pool finished by next year, DeMelfi pointed out. It will be difficult to find a company that isn't already booked for next summer, since commercial pool projects are often scheduled far in advance, he said.

If the town does hire the contractor back, the "backlash is going to be fierce," Penman said.

"So be ready for that because our donations might suffer," she said.

DeMelfi said a proposal about the pool will likely come to council at its next meeting date on May 9.

