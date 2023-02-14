Harrisburg, Pa. — Four volunteer fire and ambulance associations in the 83rd Legislative District will receive more than $90,000 in state grant funding, thanks to a program dedicated to assisting first responders in Pennsylvania.

“Since 97% of firefighters across the Keystone State are volunteers, the vast majority of Pennsylvanians rely on these organizations for fire protection and basic emergency response services” said Rep. Jamie Flick (R-Lycoming/Union). “These men and women dedicate countless hours to training to keep their rescue and response skills honed and this grant program is just one way in which we can assist their efforts to keep us safe.”

The grant program, which is administered by the Pennsylvania Office of Fire Commissioner within the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency allows local organizations to use the money for a variety of uses, including the construction or renovation of a fire company or ambulance service’s primary structure; purchase or repair of firefighting, ambulance or rescue equipment; training; or debt reduction.

The following fire and EMS companies to receive grant funding are:

South Williamsport Fire Department – $25,326

South Williamsport Fire Department EMS – $9,098

Loyalsock Township Volunteer Fire Company – $15,000

Loyalsock Township Volunteer Fire Company EMS – $10,000

Montgomery Volunteer Fire Department – $15,00

Montgomery Volunteer Fire Department EMS – $10,000

Washington Township Volunteer Fire Company – $10,983

