Williamsport, Pa. — Introducing strong financial literacy skills to children can be a challenging task. To reach this audience, education should be fun, meaningful, and relatable. Horizon Federal Credit Union of Williamsport, Pa., followed this recipe by publishing a new book.

“Hedgie Buys a Bike” tells the story of Horizon’s youth mascot and his quest to purchase a new bicycle. As children follow Hedgie along his journey, they learn important financial skills such as earning and saving money, earning interest from a savings account, budgeting, and making smart financial choices.

Education is one of Horizon's core values and a key element towards helping their members realize a brighter financial future, according to the organization. “Hedgie Buys a Bike” is a new resource in their financial literacy program to achieve that goal.

According to the book's introduction by Horizon President/CEO Justin Howard, "75% of teens lack confidence in their knowledge of personal finance, 41% of teens don't know what a 401(k) is, and 32% don't know the difference between a credit card and a debit card."

So, Horizon set out to create a story that would be relatable to children, according to Michael Patterson, Horizon’s Chief Branding Officer and one of the book’s contributors.

“Financial literacy is an important skill; unfortunately, one that is rarely taught in most schools. Like any important skill, developing good habits early is vital to being successful later in life,” he said.

The 40-page full-color book was created internally with text and illustrations completed by Horizon staff, and published by Horizon through Amazon.

"Rayne Burgin is a Member Services Representative at our Lock Haven branch," Patterson said. "She graduated college with a degree in graphic design. We were aware of her work, and we discussed this project with her last spring."

Patterson, a published author of four books, came up with the general outline, which included 20 different scenes. "I gave them to Rayne, who created the images," he added.

Patterson's daughter, who is nine, helped with the text to ensure it made sense to a third or fourth grader.

The result is a light, colorful story about a character who needs to learn to budget in order to buy a bicycle. The book is part fable, part interactive, and overall informative.

Horizon Federal Credit Union is hosting a book launch April 15 at their branch on Third Street, Williamsport, where kids can receive a free copy of the book and enter to win a 20” bicycle.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.