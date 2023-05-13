An upcoming film screening will spotlight area war veterans from Tioga County on Armed Forces Day.

“People of Honor: Tioga County and WWII” will be screened as part of the Gale Largey Film Festival on Saturday, May 20 at 7 p.m. in the Coolidge Theatre at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main Street in Wellsboro.

Admission is free. Donations are welcomed. All donations will be given to Goodies For Our Troops.

The one-hour and 50-minute film is a tribute to those who have been described as the “Greatest Generation.” Originally produced in 2001, the film is based on interviews with 104 Tioga County citizens who tell of their wartime experiences on both the home front and the war front.

It incorporates original film footage showing the first draftees leaving Tioga County; a war bond drive gathering in downtown Wellsboro; the removal of the cannon from The Green in the heart of Wellsboro; travel along Route 15 and a post-war victory parade in Elkland. Original government footage from the war front is also shown.

General Edward Meyer, former Army Chief of Staff, gives the introduction and then a final reflection amidst the graves of Arlington. He underscores that “an army does not fight a war; a nation does.”

Many of the Tioga County individuals featured in the film are now deceased, but their legacy remains alive through their characters.

The film closes with the listing of the names of all the Tioga County soldiers who gave their lives in service to their country during WWII.

Largey, the film’s writer, director and co-producer with Mark Polonia, Mark Hamilton and Mansfield University students, will give a brief introduction and answer questions following the presentation.

Young people are especially encouraged to attend to foster an understanding of and appreciation for the “greatest generation.”

For more information, call the Deane Center at 570-724-6220.