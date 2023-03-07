Some well-known nature guides, landmarks, and stories can be tied back to Wellsboro, where "Nessmuk" resided and took creative inspiration from for most of his life.

"Nessmuk" is the pen name for George Washington Sears, a pioneer conservationist, poet, adventurer, canoeist and outdoor writer.

An upcoming film screening will document the life of Nessmuk, who was born on Dec. 2, 1821 and died on May 1, 1890.

The showing, "Nessmuk: In Defense of Nature in the Pennsylvania Wilds," is part of the free Gale Largey Film Festival. Watch along on Wednesday, March 22 at 7 p.m in the Grand Community Room at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main Street in Wellsboro.

The film was researched, written, directed and produced by Largey, a retired Mansfield University sociology professor who enjoys making fascinating documentary films about local history and people.

The 90-minute film was first released during the Laurel Festival in 2021. Not only did Largey's film mark the 200th anniversary of Nessmuk's birth, but also shone a light on the national importance of this man who lived most of his life in Wellsboro and is buried in the Wellsboro Cemetery on Nichols Street.

The film is done in the first person with local Brian Morral as the voice of Nessmuk, who talks about his experiences growing up as the oldest of 10 children in Massachusetts, signing up when he was 19 for a three-year whaling voyage, moving to Wellsboro, helping a slave escape, serving as a Civil War volunteer, traveling to Brazil, going on canoeing trips in the Adirondacks in the 1880s; and information about the contents of his unusual will.

Nessmuk was a fierce critic of the human toll on the natural environment as evidenced in his extensive writings in "Forest and Stream," the forerunner of "Field and Stream."

Nationally, Nessmuk is known as the author of "Woodcraft" about camping. Published in 1884, it became the "Bible for outdoor recreation" and is still in print today. "Woodcraft" was also a source for the early Boy Scout movement.

Horace Kephart (1862-1931), commonly known as "the father of camping", credits Nessmuk for many of his ideas and dedicated his 1906 book, "Camping and Woodcraft," to him.

In his book, "Coming into the Country" published in 1976, noted American author John McPhee described Nessmuk's writing as having "so much wisdom, wit, and insight that it makes Henry David Thoreau seem alien, humorless, and French."

In telling Nessmuk's story, Largey explores the life and ideas of this 19th century American naturalist and reveals his many different facets.

"Today, Nessmuk is usually associated with the Adirondacks," Largey said. "Most people are aware of his name only because Lake Nessmuk and Mount Nessmuk, both in the Wellsboro area, are named for him. My goal is to help bring the association of his name back to Wellsboro."

The documentary features the talents of other locals such as Pat Davis who wrote music for two of Nessmuk's poems that are sung in the film by members of the Wellsboro Men's Chorus.

"It's a community production," Largey said.

Largey will introduce the film and point out interesting aspects about its production. Afterwards, he will host a question and answer session with the audience.

For more information about the free film festival, call the Deane Center at 570-724-6220.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section +4 The Totally Ninja Raccoons invade Williamsport schools