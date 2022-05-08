When you hear "fiber festival," what image comes to mind?

You may be thinking oatmeal and beans, but this event is all about animal and plant fibers that play a very important part in our daily lives.

Despite a two year gap, the fiber festival will return this year, bringing the fiber arts to life and in full display at the Central Pennsylvania Fiber Festival. The festival will take place on Saturday and Sunday, May 14-15, 2022 at the Lycoming County Fairgrounds in Hughesville, PA.

A team of organizers put on the event each year, which includes an array of vendors featuring items such as hand dyed and farm raised yarns, roving for hand spinning and needle felting, felted items, wooden items, toys, baskets, finished products….the list goes on.

Most of the vendors at the festival are from Pennsylvania, many of which raise their own fiber animals, like sheep, alpacas, llamas, goats, and angora rabbits, and have their fiber processed by local woolen mills.

While the majority of the vendors will have yarns and roving, there are vendors with other natural products. The list includes woodworking designs, handmade soap, hand poured candles, fabric creations, jewelry, woven baskets, and more.

A fleece sale will also be held for those die-hard wool aficionados who prefer to process their fiber from start to finish on their own, or just like to purchase wool in its raw form and take it to a local mill for custom processing.

Also on site will be a variety of demonstrations. For the first time, the event will include a sheep herding dog demonstration.

Visitors can see the animals do their job on Saturday at 11:00 and 2:00 p.m. or Sunday at 11:00 and 1:00 p.m.

Another event is a rug hooking demonstration, which includes the opportunity for the public to try this craft as well as see finished items. Saturday only from 10:00-2:00 p.m.

Both Saturday and Sunday, there will be a blacksmith set up outside the building for forging various items.

On both days visitors can see folks ‘cranking’ socks on antique sock machines, vendors bobbin weaving and making lace, local guild members operating a flatbed knitting machine. Some of the vendors will also be doing various fiber arts in their booths.

Visitors can enter the ticket auction to win great prizes and help the festival to raise money for future events. Each vendor donates an item of their choice.

If visitors bring a non-perishable food item to donate, they will receive one ticket free for the auction. Food donations will be made to Son Light House in Muncy, Sojourner Truth Ministries in Williamsport, and Helping Hands in Wyalusing.

A printed program, listing all attending vendors, will be available at the event location. Admission and parking are free. All vendors are indoors. Food vendors will be on the premises both days. Hours are Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

For more information and updates, please visit www.centralpennfiberfest.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.