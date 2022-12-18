Pennsdale, Pa. — If you drive down Village Road in Pennsdale, you might think you've stumbled across Clark Griswold's home. Every tree, structure, and inch of the yard has some sort of colorful holiday decoration.

In fact, homeowner Corey Hawkins identifies with Clark Griswold, the lovable Christmas-obsessed main character from National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation movie. "I jokingly call it a Clark Griswold contest," Hawkins said.

Hawkins has been putting up the holiday display for the past nine years. It started with his first inflatable decoration, a hot cocoa mug with two mice. That decoration is still in Hawkins' yard. From there, it grew every year.

"Every year, I wanted to top the previous year. It's almost like I was addicted," Hawkins said, adding that it's like a contest with himself every year. "This year is my best year. But I know I can make next year better."

Setup starts on Nov. 1 and takes Hawkins three weeks to complete, as he does the work around his full-time job schedule. On his days off, he's often outside early in the morning until the sun goes down. "I always say when I'm done that I'm ready for my soft opening on Thanksgiving night," Hawkins said.

Coworkers and neighbors start asking Hawkins in November about the display. Many look forward to the bright lights on the rural road that otherwise is dark. "I've been out in the yard working and have had neighbors walking by saying, 'Oh boy, you're getting ready for the big season,'" Hawkins said.

One of the new additions this year is rope lights to the stakes in the yard. Hawkins also has outlined his house and garage with lights and put a number of inflatables and light-up wire frame decorations in the yard. His favorites? "The hot air balloon. And the inflatable hot cocoa mug with the two mice in it. I've held onto to it for nine years."

Though Hawkins has a few wire-frame dogs, he's hoping to add more for next year's display. "I have two dogs," Hawkins said. "They are my heart. When I let the dogs out in the yard at night, I tell them, 'This is for you.'"

Hawkins is currently using 93 extension cords and four different breakers to run the lights for his display. He said he has blown a few breakers in the past. When asked about his electric bill, Hawkins said "it definitely shoots up. But it's only for a month."

The biggest challenge at this point is weather, especially wind and the inflatables. He currently has heavy duty stakes anchoring them down. "There's only so much you can do for inflatables. If the wind is bad, they can rip," Hawkins said. If the wind gets too bad, Hawkins unplugs them. Rain also can dampen the breakers outside. Hawkins said if it's rainy, he can't have his lights on.

Still, Hawkins' display shines bright most nights. The display can even be seen off Route 220. Hawkins has driven with his wife Crystal on that road at night and has pointed out how their home stands out. "It's so bright and colorful."

He enjoys taking drives and checking out other people's displays as well. "I love it when everyone decorates. Sometimes it gives me ideas as well," Hawkins said.

Hawkins said he often sees people drive by his home slowly, to take in the sights. He's happy that others enjoy the display too. "I merely hope this helps to inspire others to decorate too," Hawkins said.

You can find Hawkins' holiday display at 769 Village Road, Muncy, Pa.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section +6 Festive home in Pennsdale lights up the night +3 The pickleball trend has hit the local scene