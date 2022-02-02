Williamsport -- The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania has launched its Regional Volunteer Network portal, an online resource where nonprofit organizations can request any help that they need and connect with nearby volunteers.

The network is a great resource for community members and service clubs to search for volunteer opportunities. Organizations currently participating include several YMCA branches, Camp Susque, DIG Furniture Bank, STEP Inc., and the Kiwanis Club of Williamsport.

Nonprofits looking to enhance their volunteer management strategy can register their organization and explore all of the great ways the platform can support the organizations mission.

To learn more or get started, visit the Regional Volunteer Network or contact JonathanN@fcfpartnership.org for any questions about the platform.