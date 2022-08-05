Williamsport, Pa. — The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) is challenging residents of Lycoming County to present their best ideas to advance racial equity.

The challenge, called "Spark Tank" to avoid copyright infringement lawsuits from ABC, will provide $25,000 and the help of local nonprofits to implement the top idea.

Creative people with dreams and ideas to make the community better are invited to submit an application. Each application must outline the project, the steps on how it will be offered to the community, how the $25,000 grant will be spent, and lasting changes that the project will bring.

Applications will be accepted through September 30, 2022. Apply online at www.fcfpartnership.org.

FCFP representatives will review submissions and invite finalists for an in-person presentation to be conducted in November. Winners will be announced in December.

“Spark Tank is FCFP’s take on the television show ‘Shark Tank’ and is designed to encourage the community to work towards a more equitable society by overcoming obstacles relating to race relations,” said Betty Gilmour, Director of Grantmaking. “If you have an idea but never had the resources to put your idea into motion, now is your opportunity."

Grants will be facilitated through a local 501(c)3 nonprofit organization to help implement the winning program. All funds should be used to enhance the quality of life for all Lycoming County residents by encouraging dialogue and collaboration to strengthen race relations.

For more information, contact the Director of Grantmaking, Betty Gilmour, at (570) 321-1500.

