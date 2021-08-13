Williamsport, Pa. -- Did you know that the James V. Brown Library no longer charges fines for late book returns? The change took place in early 2021. To help spread the word, the First Community Foundation Partnership contributed $45,760 from the Williamsport Lycoming Community Fund to create a broad marketing plan to let everyone know the library is now fine-free.

“We found that individuals who could afford to pay fines on late materials met fine obligations, and others that could not afford to pay fines lost their opportunity for access to borrow free informational, educational, and life-long learning materials from the library,” said Barbara S. McGary, Executive Director of the Brown Library.

“In some cases when adults lost access, they stopped bringing their children in the library. Members of our community who need us the most lost access and became non-members of the library,” McGary said.

This grant will allow the library to implement a comprehensive marketing and outreach plan to connect with patrons that were lost due to fine obligations, and to families that may have never used the library and have little or no knowledge of the ways in which the library can be their place to go, to learn, connect, and grow.