Williamsport, Pa. — Geisinger Health Foundation has received a $50K grant to support its home health program in Northumberland County.

The Geisinger at Home program provides at-home health services to eligible Geisinger Gold Medicare Advantage members across Northumberland County.

The program covers complex, difficult-to-manage health conditions like kidney disease, heart disease, cancers, and dementia by having doctors, nurses, dietitians, case managers, and medical support staff travel directly to patients' residences.

The program is said to keep patients healthier, safer, and better connected to their care team so that their needs can be met before becoming so severe that they require emergency room visits or hospital stays.

The grant funds were provided by the Ralph and Josephine Smith Fund of the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania.

“We’re grateful to the FCFP’s Ralph and Josephine Smith Fund for this generous grant, which will bolster our Geisinger at Home program as we continue to help patients manage their conditions in the comfort of their own homes,” said Nancy Lawton-Kluck, Geisinger Health Foundation’s chief philanthropy officer.