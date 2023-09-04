Williamsport, Pa. — The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) has brought back its innovation grant challenge, "Spark Tank." The challenge focuses on creative ideas for advancing or promoting racial equity in Lycoming County.

"We want creative people with big ideas. People with dreams. People that have an idea to make our community better," the mission statement for the project states.

FCFP will invest up to $25,000 in a winning idea. Grants will be facilitated through a local 501c3 nonprofit organization to assist with implementation of the program.

“Spark Tank is FCFP’s take on the television show ‘Shark Tank’ and is designed to encourage the community to work towards a more equitable society by overcoming obstacles relating to race relations,” said Betty Gilmour, Director of Grantmaking. “If you have an idea, but never had the resources to put your idea into motion, now is your opportunity."

Those interested in submitting an idea through FCFP’s “Spark Tank” will be required to fill out an application outlining the project, the steps on how it will be offered to the community, how a grant up to $25,000 will be spent, and how the project will make lasting change.

Applications will be accepted through September 30, 2023. FCFP representatives will review submissions and invite finalists for an in-person presentation to be conducted in November. Winners will be announced in December.

The application is available on FCFP’s website: www.fcfpartnership.org. For more information, contact the Director of Grantmaking, Betty Gilmour, at (570) 321-1500.

