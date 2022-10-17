Williamsport, Pa. — The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) recently approved more than $1 million in grants to 18 nonprofit organizations through community fund grants.

Over $2.5 million in requests were considered through the fall grant cycle, which saw groups awarded a total of $1,036,857. Advisory Board members worked with FCFP staff to determine the most advantageous uses of the funding. Service area, population, sustainability, community support, need, and adherence to the grant criteria were considered for each proposal.

Williamsport Lycoming Community Fund grantees:

Susquehanna Valley CASA - Voices for Children, $10,529 for volunteer recruitment initiatives

Family Promise of Lycoming County, $35,000 for expansion of services

Montoursville Public Library Association, $50,000 for renovations to the Konkle Memorial Library

Pennsylvania College of Technology, $50,000 for decorative arts restoration for the Community Arts Center

YWCA Northcentral PA, $50,000 for replacement of 100+ year old plumbing

Central Area Fire Chiefs Association, $100,000 for repair of their training building

STEP, Inc., $105,000 for replacement of windows for the Lincoln Street facility

North Central Sight Services, $126,750 for restroom low vision solution renovation project

Borough of Jersey Shore, $159,578 for the Regional Public Safety Complex project;

Greater Lycoming Habitat for Humanity, $250,000 for the build of new homes on Scott and Clark streets.

Greater Susquehanna Valley Community Fund grantees:

Keystone Service Systems, $5,000 for mental health recovery through expressive art program

Susquehanna River Valley Dental Health Clinic, $7,000 for teaching materials for equitable care for Spanish-speaking patients

West Branch Arts Consortium, $8,000 for Educator-in-Residence performers for local school districts

Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA, $10,000 for equipment geared towards youth and young adults

Gaudenzia Inc., $15,000 for the substance use disorder treatment and recovery program

Transitional Housing and Care Center, $15,000 for the Gatehouse’s Road to Independence program

Evangelical Community Hospital, $20,000 for the Mobile Medical Service Education program

Susquehanna Valley United Way, $20,000 for Equity Mapping Project.

The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania works to improve the quality of life in north central Pennsylvania through community leadership, the promotion of philanthropy, the strengthening of nonprofit impact and the perpetual stewardship of charitable assets.

FCFP strives to create powerful communities through passionate giving.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section +4 Trick or treat! Where to find the candy on Halloween and other fall fun