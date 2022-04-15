marsha lemons

Marsha Lemons is FCFP's first program officer, a position in which she will work with educational initiatives.

 First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania

Williamsport, Pa. -- Marsha Lemons will join the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) as the organization's first program officer.

Lemons will be in charge of managing and implementing the Foundation's scholastic initiatives and cultivating relationships with educational institutions across the region to achieve goals related to scholarship funds.

“FCFP is excited for the opportunity to enhance our scholarship program with the creation of a program officer,” said Betty Gilmour, Director of Grantmaking. “This position will add a higher level of support for our local and regional school districts and create stronger relationships with colleges and universities.”

In addition, Lemons will administer the Educational Improvement Tax Credit program through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).

Lemons has over 30 years’ experience in public and private higher education, working in student affairs, student activities, communication, and event planning. She has worked for universities in Nebraska, Texas, and Virginia. Gilmour said, “Marsha’s experience in the education sector has already set up a solid framework and I’m thrilled to introduce her to our school representatives.”

Most recently, Lemons served in a volunteer capacity supporting the staff and board of trustees at Susquehanna University. She has a deep appreciation for the nonprofit sector, serving on the boards of Transitions PA, the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, the Snyder County Library, and the Sunbury Area Community Foundation.

“I’m excited to use my passion for education and the nonprofit world to further the mission of the FCFP,” said Lemons.


Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.