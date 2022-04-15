Williamsport, Pa. -- Marsha Lemons will join the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) as the organization's first program officer.

Lemons will be in charge of managing and implementing the Foundation's scholastic initiatives and cultivating relationships with educational institutions across the region to achieve goals related to scholarship funds.

“FCFP is excited for the opportunity to enhance our scholarship program with the creation of a program officer,” said Betty Gilmour, Director of Grantmaking. “This position will add a higher level of support for our local and regional school districts and create stronger relationships with colleges and universities.”

In addition, Lemons will administer the Educational Improvement Tax Credit program through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).

Lemons has over 30 years’ experience in public and private higher education, working in student affairs, student activities, communication, and event planning. She has worked for universities in Nebraska, Texas, and Virginia. Gilmour said, “Marsha’s experience in the education sector has already set up a solid framework and I’m thrilled to introduce her to our school representatives.”

Most recently, Lemons served in a volunteer capacity supporting the staff and board of trustees at Susquehanna University. She has a deep appreciation for the nonprofit sector, serving on the boards of Transitions PA, the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, the Snyder County Library, and the Sunbury Area Community Foundation.

“I’m excited to use my passion for education and the nonprofit world to further the mission of the FCFP,” said Lemons.



