Williamsport, Pa. -- A partnership among regional human service organizations has helped to raise more than a half a million dollars to help nonprofits continue to provide vital services.

The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP), the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, Lycoming County United Way, and the United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties responded to the region’s nonprofit pandemic needs by launching COVID-19 United Community Funds in April 2020. These funds were created to help raise money, ensuring that local nonprofits had the support they needed to continue providing services.

Jennifer D. Wilson, FCFP President & CEO said, “This partnership has allowed us to connect donors to nonprofits in a meaningful way during unprecedented times. Together with our United Way partners, we have provided more than $763,000 in grants to 101 nonprofit organizations since the start of the pandemic.”

Over $190,000 in community gifts along with $450,000 seeded from FCFP and $122,250 from the United Ways allowed for a regional grantmaking process to rapidly deploy resources to nonprofits in Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, and Union Counties. During the first phase of the program in April, $301,000 was granted to 33 organizations.

Joanne Troutman, President/CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, said, “We are so proud of this partnership and have seen directly how it has lifted our community during this extremely tumultuous time. Our community is so fortunate to have donors and leaders who are helping to lift us out of this crisis.”

Phase II grant awards totaling $461,942 were recently distributed to 81 nonprofit organizations. These grants will support requests from organizations with a variety of needs including: food, rental and utility assistance; personal protection equipment for staff and clients; costs associated to convert programs to run virtually; and long-term recovery funds for operating expenses.

“We are grateful to the community leaders who helped make decisions to grant funds to very worthy community organizations and for our collaboration with our regional United Way friends and our partners at FCFP,” said Ron Frick, President/CEO at the Lycoming County United Way. “For almost 100 years, the Lycoming County United Way has been supporting the needs of the community and COVID-19 was no different. We were happy to be able to invest time and resources in this true community effort.”

Phase II received over $4,108,000 in requests from 164 organizations. United Way leaders engaged 22 community members to review the applications.

The awards were given to:

Sullivan and Tioga Counties: $43,340

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Twin Tiers, $2,000

Bradford County Regional Arts Council, $2,000

Child Hunger Outreach Partners, $5,500

Deane Center for the Performing Arts, $4,000

Endless Mountain Music Festival, $5,000

Foundation for Free Enterprise Education, $2,000

Galeton Area School District, $2,090

Junior Achievement of NEPA, Inc., $5,000

River Valley Regional YMCA, $8,250

Ronald McDonald House of Danville, Inc., $2,500

STEP, Inc., $5,000

Columbia and Montour Counties: $46,088

Berwick Theater and Center for Community Arts, $1,000

Beyond Violence, Inc., $4,544

Bloomsburg Public Library, $4,000

Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble, $4,000

Caring Communities for AIDS, $4,500

Columbia Day Care Program, Inc., $2,000

Danville Area Community Center, $2,000

EOS Therapeutic Riding Center, Inc., $3,000

Friends of the Columbia County Traveling Library, Inc., $4,500

Maria Joseph Manor, Inc., $1,000

McBride Memorial Library, $2,000

Northern Columbia Community and Cultural Center, $2,000

Sisters of Saints Cyril and Methodius, $3,000

Transitional Housing and Care Center, Inc., $4,544

United Way of Wyoming Valley DBA Berwick Area United Way, $2,000

Washingtonville Volunteer Fire Company, $2,000

Northumberland, Snyder, and Union Counties: $117,359

A&B Children's Theatre, $2,000

Buffalo Valley Singers, Inc., $1,000

Central Susquehanna Sight Services, Inc., $5,000

Donald L. Heiter Community Center, Inc., $10,000

Expectations Women's Center, $1,300

Far Point Animal Rescue, $2,500

Father's Hope, $2,000

Gaudenzia, Inc., $3,000

Golden Rule Love INC, $5,000

Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA, $12,500

John R. Kauffman, Jr., Public Library, $1,250

Lewisburg Children's Museum, $3,500

Mifflinburg Buggy Museum Association, Inc., $2,000

Mifflinburg Heritage and Revitalization Association, Inc., $2,000

Milton Public Library, $1,250

Montgomery House Library, Inc., $1,250

Mount Carmel Public Library, Inc., $1,250

Packwood House Museum, $2,500

Priestley-Forsyth Memorial Library, $1,250

Regional Engagement Center, $1,250

RiverStage Community Theatre, $2,000

Shamokin-Coal Township Public Library, Inc., $1,250

Snyder County Libraries, Inc., $4,000

SUMMIT Early Learning, $25,809

Sunbury's Revitalization, Inc., $5,000

Susquehanna River Valley Dental Health Clinic, $5,000

Susquehanna Valley CASA - Voices for Children, $3,000

The Exchange, $2,000

The Improved Milton Experience, $1,500

Transitions of PA, $1,000

Union County Library System, $3,000

Warrior Run Fort Freeland Heritage Society, $2,000

Lycoming County: $225,155

AIDS Resource Alliance, Inc., $2,000

Camp Susque, Inc., $15,000

Community Arts Center, $18,000

Community Theatre League, Inc., $20,000

Diakon Child, Family & Community Ministries, $20,000

East Lycoming Historical Society, $2,500

Family Promise of Lycoming County, Inc., $15,000

Firetree Place, $20,000

FUN Academy, LLC, $15,000

Greater Lycoming Habitat for Humanity, Inc., $13,000

Hughesville Area Public Library, $3,000

James V. Brown Library, $15,000

Junior Achievement of NEPA, Inc., $8,000

Lycoming County SPCA, $10,000

Lycoming Nursery School, $5,000

North Central Sight Services, Inc., $10,000

Oxford House, $4,000

Penn State Cooperative Extension - Lycoming County, $4,000

Repasz Band, Inc., $5,000

River Valley Regional YMCA, $10,000

STEP, Inc., $5,655

Susquehanna Valley CASA - Voices for Children, $10,000

The New Love Center, $10,000

Uptown Music Collective, $7,500

Williamsport Symphony Orchestra, $5,000

YWCA Northcentral PA, $2,500

“We are so appreciative of First Community Foundation Partnership and our fellow United Ways for coming together to raise funds around COVID-19 relief for area non-profits.” said Adrienne Mael, President/CEO at the United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties. “Now more than ever is a time to come together as a community and LIVE UNITED. We thank everyone who showed their community spirit by supporting local non-profits through the COVID-19 United Community Funds.”