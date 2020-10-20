Williamsport, Pa. -- A partnership among regional human service organizations has helped to raise more than a half a million dollars to help nonprofits continue to provide vital services.
The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP), the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, Lycoming County United Way, and the United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties responded to the region’s nonprofit pandemic needs by launching COVID-19 United Community Funds in April 2020. These funds were created to help raise money, ensuring that local nonprofits had the support they needed to continue providing services.
Jennifer D. Wilson, FCFP President & CEO said, “This partnership has allowed us to connect donors to nonprofits in a meaningful way during unprecedented times. Together with our United Way partners, we have provided more than $763,000 in grants to 101 nonprofit organizations since the start of the pandemic.”
Over $190,000 in community gifts along with $450,000 seeded from FCFP and $122,250 from the United Ways allowed for a regional grantmaking process to rapidly deploy resources to nonprofits in Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, and Union Counties. During the first phase of the program in April, $301,000 was granted to 33 organizations.
Joanne Troutman, President/CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, said, “We are so proud of this partnership and have seen directly how it has lifted our community during this extremely tumultuous time. Our community is so fortunate to have donors and leaders who are helping to lift us out of this crisis.”
Phase II grant awards totaling $461,942 were recently distributed to 81 nonprofit organizations. These grants will support requests from organizations with a variety of needs including: food, rental and utility assistance; personal protection equipment for staff and clients; costs associated to convert programs to run virtually; and long-term recovery funds for operating expenses.
“We are grateful to the community leaders who helped make decisions to grant funds to very worthy community organizations and for our collaboration with our regional United Way friends and our partners at FCFP,” said Ron Frick, President/CEO at the Lycoming County United Way. “For almost 100 years, the Lycoming County United Way has been supporting the needs of the community and COVID-19 was no different. We were happy to be able to invest time and resources in this true community effort.”
Phase II received over $4,108,000 in requests from 164 organizations. United Way leaders engaged 22 community members to review the applications.
The awards were given to:
Sullivan and Tioga Counties: $43,340
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Twin Tiers, $2,000
- Bradford County Regional Arts Council, $2,000
- Child Hunger Outreach Partners, $5,500
- Deane Center for the Performing Arts, $4,000
- Endless Mountain Music Festival, $5,000
- Foundation for Free Enterprise Education, $2,000
- Galeton Area School District, $2,090
- Junior Achievement of NEPA, Inc., $5,000
- River Valley Regional YMCA, $8,250
- Ronald McDonald House of Danville, Inc., $2,500
- STEP, Inc., $5,000
Columbia and Montour Counties: $46,088
- Berwick Theater and Center for Community Arts, $1,000
- Beyond Violence, Inc., $4,544
- Bloomsburg Public Library, $4,000
- Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble, $4,000
- Caring Communities for AIDS, $4,500
- Columbia Day Care Program, Inc., $2,000
- Danville Area Community Center, $2,000
- EOS Therapeutic Riding Center, Inc., $3,000
- Friends of the Columbia County Traveling Library, Inc., $4,500
- Maria Joseph Manor, Inc., $1,000
- McBride Memorial Library, $2,000
- Northern Columbia Community and Cultural Center, $2,000
- Sisters of Saints Cyril and Methodius, $3,000
- Transitional Housing and Care Center, Inc., $4,544
- United Way of Wyoming Valley DBA Berwick Area United Way, $2,000
- Washingtonville Volunteer Fire Company, $2,000
Northumberland, Snyder, and Union Counties: $117,359
- A&B Children's Theatre, $2,000
- Buffalo Valley Singers, Inc., $1,000
- Central Susquehanna Sight Services, Inc., $5,000
- Donald L. Heiter Community Center, Inc., $10,000
- Expectations Women's Center, $1,300
- Far Point Animal Rescue, $2,500
- Father's Hope, $2,000
- Gaudenzia, Inc., $3,000
- Golden Rule Love INC, $5,000
- Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA, $12,500
- John R. Kauffman, Jr., Public Library, $1,250
- Lewisburg Children's Museum, $3,500
- Mifflinburg Buggy Museum Association, Inc., $2,000
- Mifflinburg Heritage and Revitalization Association, Inc., $2,000
- Milton Public Library, $1,250
- Montgomery House Library, Inc., $1,250
- Mount Carmel Public Library, Inc., $1,250
- Packwood House Museum, $2,500
- Priestley-Forsyth Memorial Library, $1,250
- Regional Engagement Center, $1,250
- RiverStage Community Theatre, $2,000
- Shamokin-Coal Township Public Library, Inc., $1,250
- Snyder County Libraries, Inc., $4,000
- SUMMIT Early Learning, $25,809
- Sunbury's Revitalization, Inc., $5,000
- Susquehanna River Valley Dental Health Clinic, $5,000
- Susquehanna Valley CASA - Voices for Children, $3,000
- The Exchange, $2,000
- The Improved Milton Experience, $1,500
- Transitions of PA, $1,000
- Union County Library System, $3,000
- Warrior Run Fort Freeland Heritage Society, $2,000
Lycoming County: $225,155
- AIDS Resource Alliance, Inc., $2,000
- Camp Susque, Inc., $15,000
- Community Arts Center, $18,000
- Community Theatre League, Inc., $20,000
- Diakon Child, Family & Community Ministries, $20,000
- East Lycoming Historical Society, $2,500
- Family Promise of Lycoming County, Inc., $15,000
- Firetree Place, $20,000
- FUN Academy, LLC, $15,000
- Greater Lycoming Habitat for Humanity, Inc., $13,000
- Hughesville Area Public Library, $3,000
- James V. Brown Library, $15,000
- Junior Achievement of NEPA, Inc., $8,000
- Lycoming County SPCA, $10,000
- Lycoming Nursery School, $5,000
- North Central Sight Services, Inc., $10,000
- Oxford House, $4,000
- Penn State Cooperative Extension - Lycoming County, $4,000
- Repasz Band, Inc., $5,000
- River Valley Regional YMCA, $10,000
- STEP, Inc., $5,655
- Susquehanna Valley CASA - Voices for Children, $10,000
- The New Love Center, $10,000
- Uptown Music Collective, $7,500
- Williamsport Symphony Orchestra, $5,000
- YWCA Northcentral PA, $2,500
“We are so appreciative of First Community Foundation Partnership and our fellow United Ways for coming together to raise funds around COVID-19 relief for area non-profits.” said Adrienne Mael, President/CEO at the United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties. “Now more than ever is a time to come together as a community and LIVE UNITED. We thank everyone who showed their community spirit by supporting local non-profits through the COVID-19 United Community Funds.”