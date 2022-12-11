Mechanicsburg, Pa. — Winter is an especially difficult time for people experiencing financial hardships. No one should have to decide between heating their home and feeding their family. To help those facing these difficult decisions this winter, Horizon Farm Credit has donated $110,000 to food banks through Feeding Pennsylvania.

“With the inflation rate at its highest in 40 years, many Pennsylvanians are facing impossible choices between buying food and paying for other necessities, like rent and medicine,” said Jane Clements, CEO of Feeding Pennsylvania. “And when difficult times hit, food can be the first thing people forego to make ends meet.”

Horizon Farm Credit, part of the national Farm Credit System, lends money to farmers for the purchase of land, equipment, livestock, crop insurance, and rural home mortgages.

“As a cooperative, our Association is deeply connected to our local communities and customers,” said Tom Truitt, CEO of Horizon Farm Credit. “Our farmers have committed their lives to feeding people; they’re producing high quality, nutritious food and are doing so more efficiently than ever. Despite the tireless work of our farmers, too many Pennsylvanians struggle with access to fresh, local food. We want to do all we can to further support those facing food insecurity.”

