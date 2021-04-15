Scranton, Pa. – The Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania (FSA) is a community organization that provides assistance to people in 17 counties including Bradford, Clinton, Columbia, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lycoming, Monroe, Montour, Northumberland, Pike, Snyder, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, Wayne, and Wyoming.

Among its services is the 211 help line, which provides free information and referral service to those who need help with food and housing, emergency shelter, victim services, utility and rent assistance, mental health, drug or alcohol addiction, and crisis management after-hours for local government offices.

Recently, the organization named Paul Krzywicki as its new grant writer and community outreach specialist. Krzywicki is a public relations, media and marketing and communications professional with management experience in fundraising, crisis communications, media literacy, social media content and editorial content development. His work has been recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists and the College & University Public Relations and Association Professionals.

At FSA, he will be responsible for researching, writing and applying for grants to fund designated health and human services programs and initiatives. Krzywicki also will conduct outreach and build relationships with foundations, local and state elected officials, and government agencies and employees in order to identify, apply and secure new funding streams. In addition, he will work with regional media to build awareness about the agency’s mission and the programs it provides to members of the community.