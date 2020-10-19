NorthcentralPa.com recently told the story about a local living donor, Dustin Anello, donating his liver to his Aunt, Kim Kerbacher. Following Monday's surgery, here is a follow-up.

Williamsport, Pa. - On Monday, the liver transplant from 29-year-old Dustin Anello to Kim Kerbacher was completed at the UPMC-Pittsburgh campus. After a successful extraction and conclusion of Anello's procedure, Anello's doctoral team then joined the team of Kerbacher to finish the completion of her transplant.

Kerbacher is battling liver cancer, psoriasis, and Crohn's Disease.

As of 9 p.m. Monday night, according to Colby Anello, Dustin's brother, Anello was awake and recovering in stable condition, as Kerbacher has now moved to the Intensive Care Unit after confirmation that the liver was in fact, working, and will now begin her recovery process.

The community rallied around Anello and Kerbacher on Oct. 11 at a fundraising event to help support the costly transplant.

While Anello will have a lengthy road to recovery while being forced to abstain from work for 16-18 weeks, Kerbacher will spend 10 days in the hospital following her procedure and then must remain in Pittsburgh for two months to be close to the UPMC-Pittsburgh site in case of any complications.

The sacrifice for his aunt is not taken for granted.

"What he has to go through just to do it for me," Kerbacher said. "I don’t think people understand the concept of what it involves."