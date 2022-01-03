New Milford, Pa. -- The evening of December 27, 2021 was frightening for drivers on I-81 Northbound near exit 223 in New Milford, Pa. when black ice formed on the road surface causing a multi-car pileup.

For Kate Moran and Matt Musto, the crash was no less terrifying. Newlyweds in October, they were on their way from New Jersey to visit Kate's family in Buffalo for the holidays when they were caught up in the tangle. The couple's dog Billy leaped from the wreckage and bolted across the median and I-81 Southbound lanes and into the brush.

Information about Billy from the owner's poster LOST DOG FROM CAR ACCIDENT: STILL MISSING! BILLY, male dog, neutered, microchipped, red collar with tags. Brown, 25lbs, wirehaired terrier mix, folded short ears, curled tail. He is likely very scared. Please DO NOT CHASE OR CALL HIM and avoid going out searching as that could scare him away. CALL (716) 604-6049 with any sightings. Please check your Ring and Security cameras too!

Billy, a 3-year-old wirehaired terrier mix, is still missing.

The couple was able to stay in the area through New Year's day, searching for him from dawn until after dusk, talking to the locals, putting up flyers, and outfitting food stations with trail cams and worn clothing as scent markers.

Their car was totaled in the wreck, so they got a nearby hotel room and rented a car to get around. Instead of the planned family holiday gathering in Buffalo, Kate's father and brother drove down to the area to help in the search for a few days.

But the pair had to return home to New Jersey and back to their jobs on January 1.

"All local authorities know, including police, fire, veterinary, and animal shelters, even the county treasurer and local games commissioner," Kate said. "The locals have been so kind and helpful to us in our search," she added.

The couple is working with a tracker from Binghamton, NY, to help locate Billy, who they adopted in April 2021. They'll return to the area again later this week to continue searching.

"We have emphasized to people to not chase or search, and we are afraid that he is in survival mode and will bolt from anyone who tries to grab him," Kate said. "We’re truly hoping that he stays in that town, as he is safest here compared to the deeper woods, hunting grounds, or heaven forbid, running onto the thruway again. We are now just asking for sightings from any locals in the area to help narrow down his location."

Dogs have been known to travel long distances, hundreds of miles in documented cases, to find lost family.

"My husband and I are miraculously physically OK, just sore and a bit banged up, and we are grateful that we were able to walk out of the accident alive," Kate said. "We’re just so desperate to get our baby home safely."