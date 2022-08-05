First Friday in downtown Williamsport

People enjoying live music on Pine Street, June 2021

 Daniel Sarch

Williamsport, Pa. — Typically focused on arts and entertainment adults enjoy, August's First Friday in Williamsport is geared toward families and kids!

Visit the "mural" parking lot next to Bullfrog Brewery on West Fourth Street for "Kids First Friday" from 5-7:30 p.m., where vendors and service agencies geared toward kids will be gathered.

FirstFriday_LCBC_2022.jpg

Lycoming Clinton Breastfeeding Coalition stand at a previous First Friday.

Notably, the Lycoming Clinton Breastfeeding Coalition will be on hand to help recognize the first week in August as World Breastfeeding Week, and the whole month as National Breastfeeding Awareness Month. Add a handprint to the handprint tree.

On August 11, the Lycoming County Commissioners will read a Breastfeeding Proclamation during their meeting also recognizing August 25-31 as Black Breastfeeding Week to call light to the growing disparities Black families face.

Related reading: Mocktails on the menu: Local establishments join the 'Mocktrail'

The Kids Carnival benefitting the Lycoming County United way is also taking place in Pine Square in Williamsport. Stop by for games, snacks, activities, and prizes!

UPMC takeover

First Friday is sponsored in part by UPMC, who will be on hand to offer information, entertainment, fun activities for the kids.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.