Williamsport, Pa. — Typically focused on arts and entertainment adults enjoy, August's First Friday in Williamsport is geared toward families and kids!

Visit the "mural" parking lot next to Bullfrog Brewery on West Fourth Street for "Kids First Friday" from 5-7:30 p.m., where vendors and service agencies geared toward kids will be gathered.

Notably, the Lycoming Clinton Breastfeeding Coalition will be on hand to help recognize the first week in August as World Breastfeeding Week, and the whole month as National Breastfeeding Awareness Month. Add a handprint to the handprint tree.

On August 11, the Lycoming County Commissioners will read a Breastfeeding Proclamation during their meeting also recognizing August 25-31 as Black Breastfeeding Week to call light to the growing disparities Black families face.

The Kids Carnival benefitting the Lycoming County United way is also taking place in Pine Square in Williamsport. Stop by for games, snacks, activities, and prizes!

UPMC takeover

First Friday is sponsored in part by UPMC, who will be on hand to offer information, entertainment, fun activities for the kids.

