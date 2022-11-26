Pine Creek Township, Pa. — There are two weeks remaining for families in need to sign up for Pine Creek Township's Operation Christmas Program.

The Pine Creek Township Police Department will be accepting families for the program, a help fund designed to provide Christmas gifts to families in need in the Avis Borough, Dunnstable Township, Wayne Township, and Pine Creek Township areas.

Application forms can be found on our page, pinecreekpd.org under 'Christmas Program Application' or picked up at the police department office. Residents of the community who did not benefit from the program in the last two years may come to the Department at 23 Municipal Drive, Avis, Pa. and sign up and provide a wish list of gifts and sizes for their children if there is a need for help for Christmas.

Parents can come to the Police Department on Nov. 30 from 3-5 p.m.

A local business has agreed to help the Pine Creek Township Police with additional sign-up times. Individuals who are unable to come to the police department may also sign up at Aungst Cuts, 24 West Central Avenue, Avis during the month of November on the following days and times:

Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. or 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The gifts will be purchased, wrapped, and delivered the day before Christmas. This is not a program based on family income. The only requirements are that the children must be age 15 or younger and the family must provide proof of residency in one of the municipalities that Pine Creek Township police provides coverage for.

Photo ID of the guardian, a current utility bill and proof of guardianship of the children must be provided.

If a business or individual wishes to make a monetary contribution to the Pine Creek Township Police Department “Operation Christmas” program, mail your donation payable to Operation Christmas, PO Box 596, Avis, PA 17721.

Other ways to give

The Williamsport Bureau of Police will have a Toys for Tots collection box in the lobby of their headquarters located at 810 Nichols Place in the City of Williamsport.

Donations of new and unwrapped toys can be placed in the box, which will then be collected by the Marines Toys for Tots Program to be distributed to less fortunate children during Christmas.

