Williamsport, Pa. — The Grammy-nominated African Children's Choir stopped in Williamsport as part of their world tour, performing at City Church this past Friday.

Choir Director Sandra Nakalanda said the choir, which has performed at Carnegie Hall, on The Tonight Show, American Idol, and at the White House, "is the real deal. The work that it does really impacts hundreds of children back home in Uganda," she said. "It's not just about receiving an education, but for children that come from broken homes, the choir gives ‘us’ a second family and a chance of being parented in a really nurturing and caring environment.”

Over the choir's 38 years, more than 1,200 children have been members, and more than 35 schools have been established as a result of related educational programs.

Additionally, more than 52,000 children have been educated and another 100,000 have been aided as a result of affiliated relief and development programs. The funds the choir raises goes toward education, medical care, food, shelter, supplies, school uniforms, and more.

Under the leadership of Timothy Kawuma, tour leader, and Director Nakalanda, the African Children's Choir tours the world serving as ambassadors to "represent the beauty, joy, dignity, and potential of African Children.”

Their performance embraces themes of helping one another and local and global community connection. The title of their 2018 album is "Just as I am," after the expression “God saw me and wanted me just as I am.”

Director Nakalanda is a former member of the choir (Choir #24 in 2003) and was the first person in her family to graduate. She currently also serves as the Music for Life Organization’s Programs Administrator and she graduated at the top of her class with honors earning a degree in International Relations and Diplomacy. Her experience, she said, resulted in having an extended family that shaped and supported her and allowed her to mentor and support others as a result.

The choir members introduced themselves after exuberantly running through the aisles onto the stage, and telling the audience what they hoped and planned to be when they grew up: aircraft engineers, air hostesses (flight attendants), and pilots; chefs, teachers, farmers, fashion designers, and nurses.

Pamela, 11, wants to be a lawyer when she grows up. Grace, 10, wants to be a surgeon, and Melon, 11, wants to be a doctor, the students shared with the audience.

“A lot of former choir children are now changemakers back home coming up with solutions to climate change, hunger, equity, inequalities within our societies, and are spearheading change back in our country and it's all because of this foundation that we received,” said Nakalanda. “The work that this organization does is impactful and we are all proof of that.”

Alderman Terry Countermine and his wife Sandy were in attendance all the way from Jonesborough, Tenn. They’ve provided sponsorship and support to a young lady in the choir named Catherine.

Over the years, the choir has performed thousands of times around the world including special performances for U.S. presidents, the Queen of England, and Nelson Mandela among other dignitaries. This current group ranges in age between eight and 12, while prior choir members have been as young as six to eight (with the average age of members being between seven and 11 years old).

About the African Children's Choir:

The choir has been around since 1984.

Since the program was established, there have been 51 choirs to date.

95% of choir members go on to graduate from university or trade school.

Funds raised have been used to establish educational and developmental programs (to include schools, homes, and farm projects) in multiple African Countries (i.e.- Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, and South Africa).

The choir has performed or recorded with Amy Grant, Queen, Josh Groban, Michael W. Smith, and Steven Curtis Chapman, to name a few.

The group has been nominated for a Grammy Award.

The choir has performed worldwide in places such as Australia, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, the UK, and the U.S.

Members have gone on to further their education and many have gone on to professions that give back to their communities (in occupations such as healthcare, education, engineering, religious leadership, cooking, and journalism.)

Their homeland is Uganda (although prior choirs have had members from other countries, such as Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa).

Why does the African Children's Choir tour?

The children come from places of extreme poverty and often slum homes. These places become their reality and touring gives them an opportunity to open their minds to new possibilities, according to Nakalanda.

During the tour, children stay with host families, visit monumental locations, and study. The tour experience is invaluable to help them go home to envision change. Once choir members have completed a concert tour, they return to their homeland with tools necessary for bettering their future. Through the choir's sponsorship program, they receive an education all the way through university.

Joshua, who was a member of the previous choir, said, “I love to sing. Being able to stand before hundreds of people in concerts was one of my many blessings. It was a great opportunity for us to meet so many people, some that wanted to sponsor us through school and that touched my life because everyone I met had an impact on me.”

Melon, who was part of this year’s choir and sang with the group this weekend in Williamsport, said, “the choir has helped me to learn more about God and helped me in my studies.”

The affiliated Music for Life Organization was established to “reach beyond the choir children to offer education and relief to others in vulnerable and destitute areas.”

Outreach Teams are made up of young adults who were previous members of the African Children's Choir. They spend time mentoring, teaching, and sharing their faith.

Raphael Mnkandhla, lead pastor of City Church said the church seeks to participate in programs creating change in the city with their roots as a Christian Church. "If God has changed us and united us and makes us a community that wants to see his goodness and grace touch the world,” he asked, “as we serve locally, how can we contribute to the vulnerable globally?"

He continued: “God has been generous with us by giving us eternal life and a generous God gives birth to generous children, we want to make sure that our generosity extends to the community and the world. That’s the whole point” and why they reached out to the group who they hope to have back one day. He looks at them and sees himself and remembers all the people who never gave up on him."

In and out of performance mode, the children represented in the choir embodied not only talent, grace, and beauty, but also potential, possibility, opportunity, hope, love, and joy.

There were opportunities to purchase handmade goods from Eastern African Artisans. During the concert, the children mentioned that in their culture the drum is the most important instrument.

For more information regarding the choir, including latest news updates, future tour dates, or opportunities to volunteer, donate, or sponsor a child, visit their website.

