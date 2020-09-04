South Williamsport, Pa. -- "The Board of Directors of the United Churches of Lycoming County has selected the Reverend Mark Donald Brumbach to replace the retiring J. Morris Smith, Th. D., as Shepherd of the Streets. His ministry as the Shepherd will begin Tuesday, September 1," the Reverend Gwen N. Bernstine, executive director of United Churches of Lycoming County, has announced on behalf of the Board of Directors.

A United Methodist pastor, Reverend Brumbach currently serves the South Williamsport United Methodist Congregation. Prior to that assignment he served United Methodist Congregations in Hallam and Trout Run. During eight years of this time he also served in the military as a Chaplain for the Pennsylvania Army National Guard (deployed to Louisiana in support of hurricane Katrina relief) and the Pennsylvania Air National Guard (deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan).

Rev. Brumbach and his wife Emily live on a small farm in Cogan House Township, Trout Run, and are the parents of two adult children. Emily is a music teacher in South Williamsport Area School District.

The couple says they look forward to continuing to travel to and from work together most days. Rev. Brumbach will continue as Pastor at South Williamsport United Methodist Church as well as being Shepherd of the Streets. He is looking forward to performing hands-on Christian ministry at people’s point of need.

Yvonne Shenuski, chairperson of the Shepherd of the Streets Advisory Board, noted that his ministry has provided him with many opportunities to reach out to counsel and assist individuals. His military ministry especially afforded him opportunities to serve within a pluralistic, multi-cultural, multi-racial, multi-ethnic environment.

Thirty years of pastoral ministry has helped him to hone his administrative skills and his abilities as a public speaker, Reverend Bob Wallace, of the Shepherd Advisory Board, reflected. The military chaplaincy gave him a huge opportunity to work with chaplains of many denominations and faiths.

Ms. Phyllis Girven, President of United Churches, noted Rev. Brumbach’s participation in United Churches of Lycoming County since 1992, where he has serves on the board of directors and has been helpful with fundraising efforts.

Rev. Brumbach will be installed as the new Shepherd of the Streets at the United Churches virtual annual assembly being planned for November 19.

To select the new Shepherd, a five member search committee was formed from the Boards of United Churches and the Shepherd of the Streets program and included: Ms. Yvonne Shenuski, Rev. Robert Wallace, Ms. Tiffany Haller, Ms. Julie Bittner, and Rev. Gwen Bernstine.

Ms. Shenuski reported that they began work after Dr. Smith announced that he would be retiring at the end of summer. Dr. Smith and his wife Barby will soon be moving to Kansas City, Missouri, to spend retirement near their daughter Marci and her family. The community will miss their involvement, not only in United Churches and Church Women United, but also at St. Joseph the Worker Parish and Williamsport Music Club, to name a few.