On Sunday, August 15th, Bishop Joseph Bambera, along with many other Catholic bishops in America, reinstated the Sunday Mass obligation for Roman Catholics in the Diocese of Scranton. There are many questions that flow from this, one of which is why are Catholics obliged to go to Mass every Sunday?

The Catechism of the Catholic Church, paragraph 2181 states: “The Sunday Eucharist is the foundation and confirmation of all Christian practice. For this reason the faithful are obliged to participate in the Eucharist on days of obligation, unless excused for a serious reason (for example, illness, the care of infants) or dispensed by their own pastor. Those who deliberately fail in this obligation commit a grave sin.”

Every Southerner has heard the phrase “much obliged,” meaning “I am indebted to you.” This language of “obligation” and “grave sin” may seem repugnant to modern American ears, but this precept comes from scripture and describes a minimum expectation of the People of God. In the Old Testament, the Sabbath commemorates the day which God rested from his work of creation. Because of this, the Sabbath was made “holy” by God, meaning set apart for him. In imitation of the divine creator, Jews were required to keep the Sabbath holy and to refrain from any servile work (Exodus 20:8-10). Our work in this life, though important and necessary, is not our ultimate goal. Our ultimate destiny is to rest in God for all eternity.

Jesus himself honored the Sabbath. “He went to Nazareth, where he had been brought up, and on the Sabbath day he went into the synagogue, as was his custom” (Luke 4:15 NIV). Jesus did make some exceptions to Sabbath rest, exceptions that got him in trouble with religious authorities. He healed on the Sabbath and allowed his disciples to pick heads of grain to eat. Jesus explains in Matthew 2:27: “The Sabbath was made for man, not man for the Sabbath.” In other words, the Sabbath law was not established because God needs it but because we need it. Jesus honors the Sabbath even in death, as he rests in the tomb after his crucifixion. If Jesus needed to go to synagogue every week and honored the Sabbath even in death, what then should Christians do?

Christians began gathering on the first day of the week, Sunday, to commemorate the “Lord’s day” in which Christ was raised from the dead. In his defense of fellow Christians who were being persecuted in the second century, St. Justin Martyr wrote to Roman Emperor Antonius, describing the Christian practice of the Sunday celebration of the “Lord’s Supper” in spite of persecution.

Roughly 200 years later, the Church was still under persecution. Christians caught attending the Lord’s Supper could be put to death. Particularly under the reign of Diocletian in 303 A.D., Christians were punished severely for the equivalent of going to Mass. Many of these Christians accepted death for doing just that.

Christian martyrs in North Africa replied to their accusers: "Without fear of any kind, we have celebrated the Lord's Supper, because it cannot be missed; that is our law"; "We cannot live without the Lord's Supper." Professing her Christian faith, another martyr said, "Yes, I went to the assembly and I celebrated the Lord's Supper with my brothers and sisters, because I am a Christian.”

We all have been given this great gift of Christ dying on the cross to save us, not from earthly death, but to give us eternal life. The most fitting response I can muster is, “much obliged.”



