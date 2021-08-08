As I woke up this morning, the Holy Spirit began to place the word “anointing” in front of me.

This word is often used in the church as a “measuring” of how much can be accomplished by the works of a person, place, or by an expectation of what we are looking for in return. This, in turn, has left a lot of unmet needs, as well as an open door for offense. We are living in a time when people are desperately seeking to find answers and needing to be encountered by a true and living God.

According to the King James Bible Dictionary, the word “anoint” is mentioned 35 times in the English translation, the word “anointed” is mentioned 98 times, and “anointing” is mentioned 28 times. Psalm 23:5b states, “You anoint my head with oil.” (NIV). So, in different forms, the word “anoint” is mentioned 162 times in the entire bible. In Exodus 30:22-25, God gives specific instructions to Moses in the making of the anointing oil that was to be used in the Tabernacle for the Altar of Incense. Also, in Psalm 92:10, He references anointing a horn with oil, which was a great emblem of strength and grace.

Luke 4:18 states, “The Spirit of the Lord is on me, because he has anointed me to proclaim good news to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim freedom for the prisoners and recovery of sight for the blind, to set the oppressed free” (NIV).

In the anointing oil, there was a mixture of the bitter and sweet, but the measure and combination of all elements is what brought forth the purity and power of the effects of the oil. For example, myrrh represents both bitterness and brokenness. To get myrrh, the branch of the tree must first be broken. God is calling us to be broken before Him, so He can get the best out of our lives. Olive oil, used for anointing, requires the olives to be separated from the tree by shaking it. They then are put through an olive press in which they are crushed so that the purest of oil can come out. Just as with the anointing oil, God is calling us to be separated and broken to get the best of our lives as a result.

Isaiah 10:27 states that the yoke will be destroyed because of the anointing. What is the yoke that seems to be burdening you today? Is it fear, worry, doubt, unbelief, grieving over loss, sickness, pain, or anxiety? Pure anointing is not in what we can accomplish for God but is imparted by Him in both our brokenness and by His Power.

The Holy Spirit wanted me to stop by today to let you know that He cares about all those things that are concerning you. He wants to deliver you and set you free. We cannot do this by our works, talents, or by our own strength or authority, but it is by a yielding to the lordship of Jesus Christ. We need Him to first become the lord and master of our minds, our will, and our emotions.

Perhaps, it is time to return to the altar, to go to the feet of Jesus, and to learn how to cast our cares and burdens at His feet. He has already paid the price for our liberty and our freedom.

