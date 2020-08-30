In 2020, we learned that everyone has an opinion.

It started with Covid-19, then, when to re-open schools, and now the Presidential election. In contrast, Esther is a refreshing, godly example of communication that pleases God. May we all take these lessons to heart, and ask God to guard our words in these trying times!

Esther uses words acknowledging her heritage. Esther was a woman who loved both her guardian parent and country. She took advice and showed that the "fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom" (Proverbs 9:10 NIV).

When a person has achieved a position of power and eminence as Esther did, it requires strength and beauty of character for that person still to love and remember the simple people from whom she or he sprang. Humble young women have often married well and forgotten their origin and sometimes been ashamed of it.

Esther, however, remained grounded in her faith and heritage. When it was necessary, she renounced self and stood for the good of her people. She had unbounded confidence in God and His mercies. As you read the book of Esther, look for examples to go with these categories: words of respect, welcome, and caution, and words that are direct and few in number.

In all of her actions and words with others, Esther showed singleness of purpose and determination to remain authentic and honest. The attitudes behind the words reveal her maturity in God and towards others.



Father, put a guard over my mouth when I am about to say something I should not. Lord, stop the untrue, negative, critical or discouraging words before they come out of my mouth.

Father, take control of what I say. Help me pause and think before I speak. Help me consider my audience. Some words are inappropriate for some people to hear. Some words are inappropriate for all to hear. Father, guard my lips, and control what I say.

Father, help me guard my words when I speak. If my words are not worth hearing, let me be silent. Being quiet is better than being foolish. Being silent is better than being critical, judgmental, or destructive.

Father, let words of encouragement pass my lips; let them through. Words of hope need to be spoken; let me speak them. Words of exhortation need to be shared; please don't let me remain quiet then.

Father, people need to hear that I love them; let me say those words. People need to hear that I appreciate them; let me say those words. People need to hear hopeful words, let me say them.

Father, sometimes I am afraid to speak. Please remove the fear that prevents me from speaking on behalf of the weak, the oppressed, and the helpless. Remove the fear that keeps me quiet when a child is neglected, abused, or ignored. Remove the fear that prevents me from speaking when others need to hear of Your love. Help me use every opportunity to speak for You.

In Christ's Name Always and Alone, Amen

Dear Heavenly Father,

Help guard my words.

Father, there are times when I need to speak, and times when I need to be quiet. Give me the wisdom to know the difference and the courage to respond accordingly.



Father, guard my lips. Open them when they need to be opened, and allow the words that need to pass through them to pass. Close them when they need to be closed, and prevent any word that might damage another soul from passing through.



In Jesus' Name, Amen.

The opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this editorial do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of NorthcentralPa.com