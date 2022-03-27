Submitted on March 25, 2022.

Are you a good person? What makes people “good”? Is it the acts they do? Is it the words they speak? What about their thought-life? Can we think evil thoughts but do good acts and still be considered “good”?

Jesus was called “good,” but he refuted the description. A man ran up to him one day and addressed him as “Good Teacher.” Jesus’ response was to ask him why he called him “good.” Mark 10:18 says He added, “only God is good” (CEV).

If we are honest, we know Jesus was right. In addition to our outward bad behaviors, we each have secret sinful thoughts, hidden ungodly motives, and unseen selfish desires.

In the book of I Samuel, we find two men, each chosen by God to lead His people and each anointed by God to be king. Both start out humble. Neither sought to be royal. But as time went on, one would have God’s commendation, and one would die in disgrace.

Of course, I speak of King Saul and King David. Both had impressive resumes. King Saul stood “head and shoulders” above other men and was described as a man of valor and generosity. David defied and defeated the giant Goliath in the name of the Lord, wrote songs of praise to God, and was a prime example of what a true friend should be.

On the other hand, Saul disobeyed God’s commands frequently by consulting a medium, by wiping out the Gibeonites, and by seeking to kill David out of jealousy. David was not without his faults as well. His affair with Bathsheba, which led to his murder of her husband, is well-known. In addition, he disobeyed God in taking a census, had multiple wives though God had forbidden it, and was a weak, pampering father.

And yet, God’s spirit left Saul but stayed with David. Saul was even tormented by an evil spirit while David went on to be called “a man after God’s own heart.”

What makes the difference? If none of us is totally “good,” why do some find peace and acceptance with God, while others do not.

The only difference is what they do with their sin. Saul was famous for making excuses, rationalizations, and alibis for his wrongdoing. David, instead, said, “I have sinned against the Lord,” (2 Samuel 12:13) which leads him to write “create in me a clean heart...and don’t take your Holy Spirit from me” (Psalm 51:10a-11b NLT). He realizes “the sacrifice You desire is a broken spirit. You will not reject a broken and repentant heart, O God” (Psalm 51:17).

No, none of us is good. The best we can do is repent. But when we do, God is always faithful to forgive. We can never be “good” enough, but we can be forgiven, accepted, and definitely loved by a Good God.

