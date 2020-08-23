I went to church faithfully as a boy—because my mother dragged me there.

I didn’t find it particularly appealing, but it was a family thing. There were people I saw only once a week. There were clothes I wore only once a week. We moved several times, and we changed churches several times in several states.

Of course, “when I was a child, I spoke like a child and I understood as a child” (1 Corinthians 13:11 KJV). (It’s obvious to me now that Mom knew the Lord, and I did not.)

I had seen and read various verses in the Bible, but I had never really “read” the Bible. The Methodist Church gave me a Bible at age 12, but I never read it. It collected dust on a shelf. At age 18, my older brother gave me a “study Bible” for Christmas. It also collected dust.

Then it came to pass on a certain day, that I opened the box and took the Bible out to page through it. It was a large book with gilded pages. I read the dedication that my brother wrote and decided to try to look something up. As I thumbed through the index and subject concordance, I came upon the word “abomination.” I did not know what it meant, but it sounded bloody, gory and appealing.

I distinctly remember trying to look up the verse reference. I was irritated that it took so much effort. I could feel my face tighten up, my eyebrows furrow, and my mouth twist into an annoyed arrogant frown.

It was then I found it: Proverbs 6:16-19.

“These six [things] doth the LORD hate: yea, seven [are] an abomination unto him: A proud look, a lying tongue, and hands that shed innocent blood, An heart that devises wicked imaginations, feet that be swift in running to mischief, A false witness [that] speaks lies, and he that soweth discord among brethren."

It was then I understood that an “abomination” is something God hates. I had no idea that God “hated” anything. But He does. As I read the list of seven things, the first one hit me like a brick: a proud look. Here I was, staring at this list with a proud look on my face. I was convicted of sin and didn’t even know what I was experiencing. I immediately wiped the cocky look off my face.

It was only after reading the list several times that I realized the truth: all seven of these things described my life. I was guilty of all of them. God hated the way I was living. I was stunned. I had no idea before I read the Book of God. I very gently put the Bible back into the nice box and put it back on the shelf. After I wiped the proud look off my face, I decided not to do several other things that I was planning - things that were in that list.

God hated what I was doing. I was convicted of sin, and no one had said a word to me. I did not want to do things that God hated, but that was what I was doing. I had just experienced the power of the Bible to change a human heart. I didn’t say it was pleasant, but it was powerful.

The Bible declares “God is love” (1 John 4:18). This is His very nature. He loves us enough to tell us the truth about our nature and save us from ourselves. Read the list. See what you think.