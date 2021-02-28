In the Bible, there are stories where storms make everyone afraid. In March of 2020, I found all around me was a storm.

People who I knew and were close to were dying. It seemed I knew every name I was hearing. The only one I could get help from was the Lord Jesus Christ. And with Jesus came peace. We can have peace with God and from God and the peace of God. This will “seal the deal” of our peace.

Well, let’s see. Maybe this peace can help you through. The peace with God is shown in Romans 5:1. Paul states, “Therefore, having been justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ” (NKJV). We can have peace with God through Jesus. So let me ask you, do you know Jesus? I know there is so much said about him.

Did he really die for you? I know he died for me and knowing him will give me peace. You need to read Judges 6:23-24, and you will have peace with God. Gideon was afraid. “Then the Lord said to him, ‘Peace be with you; do not fear’...So Gideon built an altar there to the Lord, and called it The Lord Is Peace.”

Maybe you have troubles with peace in your life. But you need peace that only comes from God. God tells us in Leviticus 26:6 that you can dwell in this land because God will give us peace: “I will give peace in the land, and you shall lie down, and none will make you afraid.” Don't sit around worrying about this or that; you can't control this or that. Just give it to Jesus. Walk with that peace that comes from God! Take a step, and turn right!

Now you are getting there; come on ! We all need help these days. I hope this one will seal it for you. For the peace of God, you might have to do some work with your life. So get yourself up. Keep your eyes on Jesus, and God will give you peace to help you with the troubles of this world.

Read Philippians 4:7 because God wants to give us peace! Paul states, “And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.” This is how God has been with us and wants to give us this peace in ourselves. If God keeps trying with us, why can't we try to take what God gives us each day. All our help comes from the Lord thy God in Jesus Christ!

Peace with God, peace from God, and the peace of God; try it, and you might like it. Amen.

