About a week ago, I saw visions of a huge, uprooted tree from a symbolic hurricane that came through a city. I saw all types of people: all races, sizes, and nationalities. They were hanging on to the roots for dear life as if they would be destroyed if they would let go.

These people were men, women, and children who were full of fear, worry, doubt, and unbelief. In the visions, some people had muddy combat boots on their feet as they were dangling in the air. Because the people had walked in thick dense places, their boots were covered in mud. There were also babies holding on to the legs of their mommas and poppas for dear life.

As I began to really pray into these visions, the Holy Spirit revealed that these people represented various men and women and children who were in very dark places. They had been trapped inside their own thoughts, traumas, and systems that had entangled them. They believed they had no way out.

I saw the people’s tears, falling from fear and anxiety and forming big puddles on the ground. The ground was dry and cracked from extreme seasons of heat. Some of the people in my visions were suppressed with guilt and shame as they looked around, watching all the people who were suffering and feeling powerless.

"A time to uproot"

According to www.redeemerbible.org, one of the themes that we will find in scripture is that we are often referred to as trees. Just as we humans are born by the planting of a seed, so are trees grown by the planting of a seed. You will see in Genesis 1-3 that humans and fruit trees are mentioned, and in Isaiah 61:3b, we are called His “Oaks of Righteousness.”

For a tree to really withstand the various storms, everything is contingent on its roots. Ecclesiastes 3:1-2 says, “There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens: a time to be born and a time to die, a time to plant and a time to uproot” (NIV).

According to Bible Encyclopedia, there are twenty-nine occurrences in the Bible where “uprooted” is mentioned! In the Hebrew, the word “nathash” means “to pull up, pluck up, snatch or to root out” (biblehub.com). There are many occurrences in which our lives can be uprooted, barren, infertile, or where we can even become spiritually barren because we have disconnected from the Vine.

Being “uprooted” can come from years of suppressed trauma, which has been shoved deeply into the recesses of the mind because of a lack of identity. In my visions, the roots of the tree that the “uprooted” people were holding on to were those that were deeply imbedded from generational cycles.

Redemption and replanting

Even in the account of Daniel 4:15, where he interpreted King Nebuchadnezzar’s dream, there was a stump that was chained with “iron and bronze.” Bronze represents sin and disobedience, and iron represents rebellion and pride. However, God is dealing with rebellion, perverse sin, wickedness, and pride. He is rescuing His children, bringing them out of captivity. He is bringing light into dark places, and judgment to those who have been hurting His children. He is freeing them from generational cycles of chronic hurt and pain.

The good news is that through surrender and the regeneration of the Holy Spirit and the redemption of the blood of Jesus we can be “replanted” and what was once “barren” can become fruitful and multiply. Although it may be painful and uncomfortable, sometimes our lives must be abruptly “uprooted” so that we can become “re-fruited.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.