Submitted June 1, 2023

I Chronicles 27:32

"Also Jonathan, David's uncle..."

I knew of Saul's son and David's friend Jonathan, but his uncle? He is described in three ways in the verse: 1. a counselor, 2. a wise man, and 3. a scribe (KJV). This is the "forgotten Jonathan."

How we thank God for the wisdom and advice of saints who do not appear on the front line of Christian service, but nevertheless, in a humble way, inject godly advice and set us an example.

I know of Paul, but how about the silent server of Paul: Onesiphorus (II Tim. 1:16)?

I know of Naaman, who was healed of leprosy, but what about the unnamed silent server, the “little maid” (II Kings 5:2)?

I know of famous evangelist D.L. Moody, but what about the gentleman who led him to the Lord: Edward Kimball?

Thank you Uncle Jonathan for your significant (seemingly) insignificance! May I be content to do the same for others.

—

The opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this letter to the editor do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of NorthcentralPa.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.