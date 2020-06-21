Recently, as I was praying, the Lord began to speak to me about the coronavirus and the different tragedies that have been taking place on the earth.

First, we need to understand that absolutely nothing comes to God as a surprise as He is our supreme, all-knowing, all-powerful, sovereign God. We also need to be aware that we have a worthy adversary who is constantly searching for whom he can devour by means of fear, pride, doubt, and unbelief. Plus, all those "imposters" who are in direct opposition to the word of God.

This is a revelatory time as the Spirit of God is moving and positioning/repositioning His bride (the church). There is a shaking going on in the earth. If we do not stay in that place of the Spirit where we can hear God, we can or will deeply miss what God is saying.

We also need to be aware that there is a war going on among the heavenly adversaries who are vying for our attention. These are devised to take our focus away from what the Lord is speaking and showing us so that they will keep us in a place of distraction and upheaval. What we magnify in this season will be what manifests from it.

What is an adversary? According to dictionary.com, an adversary is “a person, group, or force that opposes or attacks.”

It can also be “the Adversary, the devil, Satan.” The “original Hebrew term Satan...is a generic noun meaning ‘accuser’ or ‘adversary’, which is used throughout the Hebrew Bible to refer to ordinary human adversaries, as well as a specific supernatural entity. The word is derived from a verb meaning primarily ‘to obstruct, oppose’” (Noachide Library).

The writer of 2 Peter 1:3 says: “According as his divine power hath given unto us all things that pertain unto life and godliness, through the knowledge of him that hath called us to glory and virtue”(KJV).

This gives us the assurance that He has all that we need and to rest in knowing that He is perfecting all that concerns us. This is a time when we will begin to see justice being served, a time for families to be restored, and a time of reset as God is realigning and putting things into order.

This is an era where God is preparing the earth for the outpouring of His love through the biggest revival we have ever seen. He is starting by cleaning up His bride (the church) and by doing a housecleaning of the heart.

He is taking us to higher levels and dimensions, but we cannot go until we completely yield to His leading by staying humble and obedient to whatever He is asking us to do. He is calling us to a deeper place of surrender, so He can speak to us individually and give us introspection on what has been holding us back from receiving our full spiritual inheritance as His sons and daughters.

