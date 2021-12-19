We all might be familiar with one of the songs of the season that says, “It’s the most wonderful time of the year.” But have you ever considered the wonder of it all, especially since so many people are facing hardships, sickness, poverty, and other obstacles in their lives. The question then becomes where is the wonder?

The wonders began the day we were conceived. There, in the safety of our mother’s womb, we grew. God superintended the dividing of cells, the stem cells differentiating and becoming a heart, a finger, skin, and brain. Psalm 139 describes God’s activity as “knitting” us together there in the womb (vs. 13).

For most of us, there was the wonder of loving, excited parents eagerly awaiting the day of our birth. And there, at the moment of conception, something eternal began: a new soul, able to be full and alive, able to love and be loved, able to become a child of the living God. God looked deep into the soul He was creating and loved you.

And then the day of your birth came. We do not remember that day, but it is one our parents will never forget. A wonder emerges through the pain, and when that tiny, helpless bundle is placed in the arms of a loving mother and father, another wonder begins: the love of parent for child.

It is a love that stands fast through many trials, a love that guides and corrects, a love that makes mistakes and causes pain and then grieves those mistakes, a love that rejoices in accomplishment, and then a love that opens hands and lets go.

What about the times you knew God was close? Remember those wonders. Remember how God was there, you knew it was Him, and you were full and loved amid the challenges. Your heart overflowed with the love and forgiveness of God. Remember how you were broken by your sin, but then you were forgiven and lifted up; you were convicted and then set free.

Remember how you were healed: spiritually, physically, and emotionally. Remember how the Word of God came alive as you read it and studied it. Oh, how you were excited and convicted and then went out and lived differently.

And what about this year, 2021? Did you notice all the wonders God was doing as you walked (or ran) through life? These were the wonder of freedom, the wonder of choice, the wonder of diversity, the wonder of employment, the wonder of joy, the wonder of opportunity. God is there in each of those, enriching and motivating and loving.

Yes, we can look around and see many things in our communities in all amazement, and we can wonder about the mind of the one who developed it. We can reminisce about the Seven Wonders of the world, which we have learned about in all their awesomeness.

There are so many wonderful things in life for so many people, but you should still consider and contemplate the wonder of your life. Life may have seemed to deal you an incomplete or wrong hand. Let us turn all the negativity into a more positive outlook to see the wonder of it all.

If you are in search of that wonder, search no further because the wonder is within you. Remember many human beings look at your outer appearance, but God sees your heart because it is the wonder of it all.