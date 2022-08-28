Many of us are blessed during the summer, and this year especially blessed, as pandemic restrictions have loosened, to be able to make trips to see family and friends.

As a Catholic, I have a devotion to praying the rosary. I feel a special mystery from the rosary that always comes to my mind when I travel or when loved ones travel to me. In the Bible, The Visitation remembers when Jesus’ mother, Mary, went in haste to visit her cousin Elizabeth upon hearing of Elizabeth’s pregnancy. Elizabeth was old by childbearing standards and had been barren until this miraculous pregnancy with John the Baptist. Mary also wanted to tell Elizabeth of her own pregnancy.

The Bible states: “In those days, Mary set out and journeyed in haste into the hill country to a town of Judah where she entered the house of Zechariah and greeted Elizabeth. When Elizabeth heard Mary’s greeting, the baby leaped in her womb. Then Elizabeth was filled with the Holy Spirit, and she exclaimed with a loud cry, ‘Blessed are you among women, and blessed is the fruit of your womb. And why am I so greatly favored that the mother of my Lord should visit me? For behold, the moment that the sound of your greeting reached my ears, the child in my womb leaped for joy. And blessed is she who believed that what the Lord has said to her will be fulfilled’” (Luke 1:39-45).

This special visit and words of welcome from her cousin Elizabeth would be repeated for centuries and multitudes of times over all because Mary went to visit her cousin. “Hail Mary, full of grace, the Lord is with you. Blessed are you among women, and blessed is the fruit of your womb, Jesus. Holy Mary, mother of God, pray for us sinners now and at the hour of our death. Amen.”

This time of year, locally, a special time of travel comes to mind — The Little League World Series! Our fellow brothers and sisters come from all over the world to central Pennsylvania and enjoy wholesome competition at our beautiful fields in South Williamsport. Will we welcome them with joy?

Let us pray for the teams, coaches, families and their safe travel, and that we may be a place of hospitality, happiness, safety, and welcome.

Why are we so greatly favored that these travelers should come to us? May we have a spirit of curiosity, genuine fellowship, and awe at this great event we are privileged to host. Yes, it comes with a little extra traffic and longer waits at our favorite restaurants and shopping spots. But look at what it does for our community, our economy, and all the countries and families touched by the young men and women who have a love for baseball and enough people around them to support this great adventure!

May we greet all who enter our lives as Mary was greeted by Elizabeth: with a sense of joy, blessing, favor, and gratitude. For we all belong to the family of God, and we are all travelers on this road called Life. God bless, and play ball!

The opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this editorial do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of NorthcentralPa.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.