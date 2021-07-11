The early church, described in the New Testament book of Acts, was being persecuted like never before.

The apostles were repeatedly told to stop preaching; they were threatened, beaten, and arrested. James, who was the brother of John, had been martyred, and now Peter was put in jail.

Although the situation looked bleak, thankfully, the church kept praying for his release. The early church in Acts was devoted to the apostles’ teaching, fellowship, breaking of bread, and praying; they could not get by without it, and neither can we! The scriptures remind us that the effective, fervent prayer avails much. We are to pray without ceasing. Pray and pray again.

It is powerful when we pray together, even before a crisis happens. However, most of the time we wait for a crisis, and then we pray.

In the early 90’s, I was part of a group that conducted many prayer walks within the city.

One of our first directives was to pray over churches. We would physically drive to the churches, pray over the buildings, and at times went inside the different churches.

There were specifics that the group prayed for, as well as praying the Word of God over the churches. We even took notes about what we prayed and some of the results that were realized. There was power in our praying together. Several individuals were involved from various churches, but it did not matter that we had theological differences among us; we were unified in this mission.

The Lord was so faithful to hear and answer our prayers. God began to move in various ways in the lives of the pastors/leaders and individual churches. There also was a sense of God building more unity and community.

In Matthew 18:20, Jesus says, “Where two or three are gathered together in My Name, there am I in the midst of them” (ASV). Yes, the church is not a building, but the people are the church.

The benefits of praying together corporately within our individual churches is wonderful, but there are exponential benefits when we will join with others who may look differently. God receives the glory in our coming together. Just a few of the benefits of corporate prayer are being able to encourage and build up the body of Christ together, which really gives us strength to continue in this great race of life. See I Thessalonians 5:11.

Two are better than one, and it causes us to release our burdens and share with one another. It can cause us to forget about just ourselves and our own personal needs and care for one another more; it can cause us to stand stronger together and not waver and doubt in our commitment to pray together. See James 1:6-8.

Yes, my friends, there is great power in our unified prayers to God. We can believe for great things together. See Matthew 21:22. The Lord will hear and answer our prayers in His way and His timing. I encourage you to pray and pray again and witness the results of this powerful way of praying to our powerful God.

