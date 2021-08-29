As a Catholic, I believe in and celebrate the Solemnity of the Assumption of Mary. In the liturgical calendar of the Roman Catholic Church, a solemnity is a feast day of the highest rank, celebrating a mystery of faith such as the Trinity, an event in the life of Jesus, his mother Mary, his earthly father Joseph, or another important saint.

The Solemnity of the Assumption takes place each year on August 15, and this year that fell on a Sunday.

Mary was assumed into Heaven, and entered body and soul. This is a dogma, or principle of incontrovertible truth, within the Roman Catholic Church, but it is debated among other faith traditions. Where do we get this idea of Mary’s body and soul being taken to Heaven if it is not written in the Bible?

At the celebration of this feast, we hear a reading from the book of Revelation: “A great sign appeared in Heaven: a woman clothed with the sun...gave birth to a son...who would rule the nations” (Revelation 12:1, 5 NABRE). Would Christians not agree that this woman is Mary, and her son is Jesus?

Roman Catholics also look to apostolic tradition. Apostolic tradition is “the transmission of the message of Christ, brought about from the very beginnings of Christianity by means of preaching, bearing witness, institutions, worship, and inspired writings. The apostles transmitted all they received from Christ and learned from the Holy Spirit to their successors, the bishops, and through them to all generations until the end of the world” (Compendium of the Catechism of the Catholic Church).

Apostolic tradition is a unique revelation of God, distinct from the written word, passed down by the apostles to and from the early church. It does not diminish scripture but is an authoritative supplement to it. According to 2 Thessalonians 2:15, “Therefore, brothers, stand firm and hold fast to the traditions that you were taught, either by an oral statement or by a letter of ours.”

We believe Mary was preserved from sin by a free gift of God. Therefore, she would not be bound to experience the consequences of sin in the same way that we do. The result of sin is death. “Who could believe that the new ark of holiness, the dwelling place of God, the womb of Mary, the Temple of the Holy Spirit would be allowed to crumble into dust?” stated St. Robert Bellarmine, the sixteenth century Jesuit and Doctor of the Church.

In following St. Paul’s directive, it is fitting that Mary would be assumed body and soul into Heaven with no decay. Consider also that Mary did not ascend into Heaven by her own power as Jesus did. She was assumed by God’s power because He intended to honor the dwelling place of His Son.

All Christians believe that we will one day have communion with God and each other in a material, bodily way. Mary’s Assumption into Heaven is a celebration of eternal life. It does not just commemorate a past event, but looks to the future and allows us insight into our relationship with God. We are given hope by Mary’s Assumption. May we too participate in God’s divine life for eternity and celebrate the realization of our heavenly calling.

Like Jesus, our prayers to Mary are the prayers of children asking their mother for help.

The opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this editorial do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of NorthcentralPa.com.



