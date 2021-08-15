Years ago, we took a family vacation to Puerto Rico. We booked the hotel, flight, and rental car as a package. Unfortunately, when we arrived to pick up our rental car, Dan was listed as the only driver. Of the four of us, he was the one who did not know Spanish: not Spanish road signs, not Spanish directions. Added to that, he hates driving.

When Dan is unsure behind the wheel, he gets in the passing lane and drives fast. The infrastructure in Puerto Rico is failing, so this method meant avoiding many potholes and making last-minute turns. The kids recorded video from the back seat of my navigation, Dan’s “feedback”, and their laughter. It is amazing we ever went on another vacation together!

Since we had an early morning flight to return to Miami at the end of our trip, we decided to fill the rental car with gas before checking out of our hotel. While Dan was doing that, the kids and I went inside the gas station to ask for directions. We did not note the name of that specific station, only that it had a taco shop inside.

As we checked into the hotel, the sweet woman who owned the place asked if we had planned on being in for the night. The final game of the basketball championship was going to be that night, and once it started, we would not be able to get our car out of the parking lot. No worries: we did not need to leave until 4 a.m.

A few hours later, Dan asked, “You paid for the gas when you went inside, didn’t you?” We replied, “No, didn’t you pay at the pump?” Apparently, there is no “pay at the pump” in Puerto Rico. How could we notify the gas station when we could not remember it’s name? We went through the phone book trying to find the right one. You could not imagine how many taco shops there were in that phone book! Our only recourse was to try to retrace our directions, difficult to do on one-way streets. But the game had already started, and we could not drive anywhere.

We woke up the following morning, packed everything in our car, and off we went. We discussed our options. Some of us wanted to go straight to the airport, so we did not miss our flight. Some of us needed to get back to the gas station so that we could pay for the ten dollars’ worth of gas “we had stolen.” I had lost a lot of sleep worrying about that unpaid bill!

After we finally found the gas station, the kids and I went in to explain the situation. The employee was so grateful we had returned because the cash shortage would come out of her paycheck! We handed over the ten dollars with our apologies, returned to the car, and started towards the airport.

When we were sitting in the airport, waiting for our plane, I turned to the family and said, “Sometimes God tests us. We could have failed by making the wrong choice.” The kids still tell the story that we almost made the choice to steal gas!

No one likes a test! But tests are an indication of what we have learned and the areas where we need to learn. The results also give the teacher an action plan. In Mark 1:9-13, we read of Jesus being tempted by Satan. While Mark does not go into the detail that Matthew does, in true Mark style, we do get two verses to look at: “he was in the desert forty days, being tempted by Satan. He was with the wild animals, and angels attended him” (vs. 13 NIV).

As a student, what can we learn from this text? It helps me to know that the barren seasons of my life are something that Jesus, himself, experienced. “Forty days” is a long time! While I wish my season would pass by sunrise, I need to trust in God’s timing, even when that seems like a long time! It helps me to know that temptation by Satan is something that Jesus, himself, experienced. And, most importantly for me, Jesus was not alone! If I were to take a test, that is probably the answer I would get wrong. In my desert, I feel alone. When I am being tempted, I feel as if I have to resist with only my own strength. That is exactly what Satan wants us to think.

I know that I have failed many tests. I have reviewed the material, but when it comes time to take the test, my mind goes blank. Because of that, my Teacher has an action plan for me. He knows what I have done right and the areas I still need to address. He also knows how I learn best. There will be a retest. And, with each test, I learn more of what God has called me to do.

