The New King James version of 1 John 4:17-19 is called “The Consummation Of Love.” It states: “Love has been perfected among us in this: that we may have boldness in the day of judgment; because as He is, so are we in this world. There is no fear in love; but perfect love casts out fear, because fear involves torment. But he who fears has not been made perfect in love. We love Him because He first loved us.”

Have you ever been mad at someone to the point of no return? You know that your anger will also be between God and you. Then you think of the hurt that person has put you through. Next it becomes fear and what will other people think. How can you get over this anger from the pain that you are in? People keep telling you that you must forgive and just go to love. That is the way of God in Jesus!

Do you know what hides in fear: false evidence appearing real. Yes! Wow! You really think that you are justified in the way you feel because the person has wronged you. But that is just the way evil makes you see it. Do you see things that way when you are the one doing something bad? Think about it!

An offshoot of fear is anger. Have you ever felt the fire of anger coming out in your words or actions? Did you almost want to kill someone with your looks or words? God tells us in 1 John 3:15 that we can kill our brother or sister with hate: “Whoever hates his brother is a murderer, and you know that no murderer has eternal life abiding in him.” Are you a murderer? If looks could kill...

I believe one of the most important messages we get from God in Jesus is forgiveness! But you want to ask God, “Do you know what the person who wronged me did?” And He replies, “Do you also know what you did?”

Forgiveness! This is truly a hard thing, but with Jesus, it can be an easy thing. Because it is a gift from God to Jesus to give to us, you and me. If you do this, go to a mirror and see the person who is reflected. Look very close; can you see God with His hands out? He is asking you to do what He does for us, you and me, everyday! Forgive! I see God forgiving me for something I did every time I forgive. Wow!

I heard a song, that says, “My fear doesn’t stand a chance when I stand in your (God’s) love.”

Wow! That blew away my fear and me anger. It was the equal to forgiveness!

Then it reminded me that love does not remember that “old stuff.” It does not count how many times. It is almost like parents’ love with their children.

Love, is it coming up? Love, is it coming out? Love, is it standing for what God gives us everyday?

Be blessed in Jesus Christ’s name. Amen.



