I have been anticipating this year for a very long time. However, as with everything we dream about, the reality is seldom the same.

This is the seventy-fifth anniversary of United Churches of Lycoming County. I have listed it as a discussion point on our board of directors agenda for several years. Our planning committee has met monthly and sometimes weekly for well over a year, virtually since Covid-19 arrived, and as with everything, plans have dramatically changed.

United Churches was formed January 4, 1946, after the Williamsport Ministerium realized the area should have an organization made up of both clergy and laity that could work together to address needs in our community. Our name then was the Williamsport Area Council of Churches, and twenty-four congregations established us that evening.

We have several major events this month to start this special year.

There is a worship service to celebrate the beginning of the year. It is now going to be virtual and will be released for us all to view together at 3 p.m. this Sunday, January 17 from our website, www.uclc.org, or from our Facebook page, United Churches of Lycoming County.

This service will celebrate our history, our ministries, and our ecumenical relationships with each other. The guest preacher will be Bishop Barbara Collins, Upper Susquehanna Synod, Evangelical Lutheran Church of America (ELCA). There will also be special music by Rachel Druckenmiller, Wendy McCormick, and Jacque Engle. We owe a big debt of gratitude to all participants and to Kyle Huggins for helping us go virtual with this event.

The second event is a year of prayer. Throughout the year, we are publishing a monthly calendar lifting up congregations and ministries in our county and a joy and/or concern they would like all of us to remember in prayer.

The logo for this anniversary year of prayer is this heart, chosen to represent the heart of God. Notice that there are many facets to this heart. They represent our congregations and individuals with no two of us the same size, color, or shape. Yet we all have a place in God’s heart, fit together perfectly, and find additional beauty because we are enhanced by our differences! I look forward to celebrating the congregations and ministries in our county throughout 2021!

There will be a monthly prayer gathering on the last Sunday of each month at 4 p.m. It will be a virtual meeting on zoom and our newsletter has the details or you can call our office at 570-322-1110.

We will also work together on special projects in the community each month. January finds volunteers providing the lunches on three Saturdays at Sojourner Truth Ministries, as well as sending devotional books and calendars to nursing home residents.

Our ancestors in faith were often told to remember times when they knew God was present in their lives. After Moses led his people out of Egypt and into Sinai on their way to the Promised Land, we are told that, “They kept the passover in the first month, on the fourteenth day of the month, at twilight, in the wilderness of Sinai” (Numbers 9:5 NRSV). This observance is the meal that Christians remember Jesus also celebrating with his disciples on the night that Judas left to betray him, which we call The Last Supper (Mark 14:12-25). That led to Easter Sunday morning!

I invite you to remember, observe, celebrate, and pray together during our seventy-fifth year. With your participation, it will be perfect!