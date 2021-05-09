Are you familiar with the idea of burnout, the feeling of being emotionally overextended and depleted?

Most have experienced it to some degree. This feeling negatively impacts relationships and produces a decline in our sense of competence and productivity. Theologian William Willimon, explained burnout as “a rocket that runs out of fuel and falls back to the earth.” This past year, especially, people have been feeling this way.

What can we do about it? What steps can we take to avoid “crashing to earth” emotionally or how can we recover from that feeling? You can read books on those questions, but let me share some basic, common-sense steps you can take right now.

The first is to develop healthy rhythms in your life. God made us amazingly resilient, and we can handle much for a short time, but if we don’t have periods of refreshment in our lives, we are bound to burnout.

A healthy life rhythm means we have scheduled times both daily and weekly to be refreshed and renewed and to regain the right perspective. We don’t just plan these times; we plan what we will do in these times. Topping the list needs to be time with God to hear Him speak through the Scriptures and to converse with Him in prayer about our joys, hopes, and sorrows.

Time to sip a cup of tea or coffee with a good friend or even alone, reflecting on the good things God has put in our lives, is important. Using our breaks to scroll through social media and become angry, overwhelmed, or made to feel inadequate doesn’t count.

A good walk or run is a great activity to incorporate into our daily schedule, along with time to enjoy wholesome food and to get the sleep we need. Schedules get out of control and make this sound like fantasy, but knowing what we should say yes to helps us say no to the other things. Transformation begins by purposing to make one healthy change now.

Doing what God made you for is another important step to take to avoiding burnout. What are you good at? What ways do you enjoy helping others? How has God uniquely prepared you to serve in this world? When we match our unique gifts and experiences up to the appropriate vocation and ministry opportunity, everyone wins.

While it is unrealistic to believe we can all have a fantasy dream job, we should seek to find work and service opportunities that best match our interests, skills, and abilities. God has divinely crafted and enabled you just the way you are; ask Him to help you find the position you were meant for.

Finally, one of the most important steps to help avoid or recover from burnout is having the right goal. Work is often where people find fulfillment, and some especially want to hear their boss or their customer praise them. Research shows that a big part of burnout is related to whether we feel respected at work or whether our work is meaningful.

God said in Colossians 3:23: “And whatever you do, do it heartily, as to the Lord and not to men” (NKJV). Learning to do your best for God, and not the praise of others, will transform the way you work and help you avoid crushing disappointment when your good work isn’t recognized. You will be able to take pleasure in a job well done, even if no one else notices.

These important steps will help you deal with burnout.