Since I retired as Executive Director of United Churches of Lycoming County, one of my joys is looking through “stuff” I have been meaning to go through for a while. There are things I had completely forgotten about and things I had put away to enjoy again.

Everything I find reminds me of someone special. Sorting through my library/sewing room has been amazing. Getting the books and files I want to keep to fit the available space requires making painful decisions. What to do with those items I can not keep is every pastor’s nightmare. My sewing items come to me from four generations of sewers who I enjoyed watching create. I still have some of their laces, quilts, and buttons.

Many people have helped to make me who I am. They have taught, encouraged, and worked to make it possible for me to become the person God dreamed for me to be long before I was born. I recently found the last letter my grandmother wrote to my grandfather, before she died of ALS [Lou Gehrig’s Disease.]

She reminded her husband of her love for him and her family and then of their commitment to see to my college education if funds were left after her medical bills were paid. She had worked outside the home, and they had invested her earnings because their only grandchild’s education was a priority.

In addition, my bedtime stories were often of me as a successful college student and graduate! She continues to impact my life today, even though she died when I was thirteen.

When I started my career with United Churches, I benefitted so much from the experience, connections, and ecumenical spirit of my predecessor, Dr. Alton Motter. Many of the concepts I share these days with my successor, Pastor Tammey Aichner, come from Alton. We had years of going to meetings and conferences, brainstorming and working together.

Each day, people all over the county reach others with God’s love as part of the ministry we do together through and beyond each local congregation. They help people at our Shepherd of the Streets ministry and our Food Pantry. Volunteers record daily devotions to be accessed on our twenty-four hour phone line. Others bring worship to people in nursing facilities, assisted living centers, and prisons, with over eight hundred services a year (COVID excluded.) Some work with college students, some are proactive about mental health issues, some work to prevent suicide.

Writers of our newspaper articles share hope and encouragement, similar to what you now read. Some gather in dialogue to learn about our community, our many wonderfully different Christian traditions, and to better understand and appreciate our neighbors of other faiths. These activities and many more make up our ministry. Our volunteers, staff, and those to whom we minister are heroes in faith, inspiring each other and modeling ways of living and being!

The writer of the letter of Hebrews wrote, “Therefore, since we are surrounded by so great a cloud of witnesses, let us also lay aside every weight and the sin that clings so closely, and let us run with perseverance the race that is set before us” (Hebrews 12:1 NRSV).

We learn from our ancestors. They blazed the way for us and are now cheering us on. Keep going! Keep the faith! You can do it! You are not alone! You are doing a great job!

---

