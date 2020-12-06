One of my favorite Christmas carols is “O Come, O Come Emmanuel.”

I love the haunting melody and the descriptions in the carol of who Jesus is and what He has come to do.

Years ago, I researched the various images for Jesus that are used in the carol. From Emmanuel, which reminds us that God is with us and comes from the book of Isaiah, to the image of Jesus as the Dayspring, which is an archaic word that simply means the coming of the dawn, the carol is full of beautiful promises that are fulfilled in Jesus Christ.

Yet as I thought about the song this year, I was struck by how much we have found ourselves in a similar situation to the nation of Israel.

In many ways, we “mourn in lonely darkness.” We feel like exiles, lost and stumbling through a year that has overwhelmed us in many ways. We seem to lack the wisdom and understanding that we need to navigate our way through the darkness. Just like Israel in the hymn, the underlying cause of our condition is sin, which seems to entangle us at every turn.

Yes, if you take the time to explore the place we are, you will likely shudder as you probe the depths of the human condition.

That’s not what the carol suggests that we do. It’s not that we ignore the condition we are in, but rather than focus on what is wrong, the carol calls us to rejoice in the hope that our Savior is coming.

If you pay close attention to the lyrics, the command to rejoice is not given because the Lord has already fulfilled all His promises, but because one day He will, so we can sing: “Rejoice! Rejoice! Emmanuel shall come to you…”